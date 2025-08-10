Your Choice Plumbers Drives into the Future with a New Fleet of Ford Transit Custom Vans

your choice plumbers van fittout picture rear view your choice plumbers van fit out side view rotated ford custom 2025 picture

Melbourne’s plumbing experts invest in a new fleet of agile, custom-fitted Ford Transit Customs to enhance service and safety in city streets.

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, August 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Your Choice Plumbers, a leading provider of home plumbing repairs and expert plumbing services in Melbourne, today announced the strategic expansion of its vehicle fleet with the addition of the new Ford Transit Custom 2025 LWB 320L TREND 2.0L DI vans. This investment reflects the company's unwavering commitment to operational excellence, driver safety, and delivering superior service to its customers.The decision to choose the Ford Transit Custom was a result of a careful evaluation process, with the van's perfect balance of price, features, and functionality aligning seamlessly with the company's business model. "We pride ourselves on being a reliable and efficient service, and our vehicles are the backbone of our operations," said a spokesperson for Your Choice Plumbers. "The Ford Transit Custom LWB provides the ideal platform for our custom-designed van fit-outs, ensuring our plumbers have all the necessary materials and tools organized and easily accessible to carry out home plumbing repairs with ease."A key factor in selecting the Ford Transit Custom was its long wheelbase, which, despite its manageable size for city driving, offered the perfect canvas for a highly efficient custom-designed fit-out. This bespoke interior was masterminded by the owner of Your Choice Plumbers, a plumber Melbourne with years of hands-on experience who designed the fit-out with absolute precision. This masterful configuration allows the team to carry a hot water system , full drain cleaning equipment, and all necessary plumbing tools and materials within a small LWB van. This innovation means the company did not need to upsize to a larger vehicle type, such as a Ford Transit, which plumbers often find too cumbersome to maneuver through Melbourne's CBD, tight suburban streets, and customer driveways. The result is a fleet that is both fully equipped and highly agile, enabling faster, more efficient service.The Ford Transit Custom 2025, praised for its all-independent suspension and economical turbo-diesel powertrain, offers a significant upgrade in driver comfort. The vans feature a three-seat cabin with an ergonomic layout, including a column-mounted gearshift and an electric park brake, creating a flat floor up front and a spacious, uncluttered workspace. This design minimizes driver fatigue and enhances the overall driving experience.Safety remains a top priority for Your Choice Plumbers. The new fleet is equipped with a comprehensive suite of safety features, including Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) with pedestrian and cyclist detection, Intelligent Adaptive Cruise Control, and Blind Spot Monitoring. The vans also come standard with side thorax and curtain airbags, earning them a high safety rating and providing peace of mind for both the company and its drivers.With their sleek and professional appearance, the new Ford Transit Custom vans not only represent a significant operational upgrade but also project a modern and trustworthy image to customers. This fleet expansion is a testament to Your Choice Plumbers' dedication to investing in the best resources to support its skilled team and to continue its mission of providing fast, effective, and professional home plumbing repairs across the region.About Your Choice PlumbersYour Choice Plumbers is a trusted provider of home plumbing repairs and a full range of expert plumbing services throughout Melbourne. With a commitment to quality workmanship, fast response times, and exceptional customer service, our team of experienced and skilled plumbers is equipped to handle everything from routine maintenance to emergency repairs. Our mission is to provide reliable, efficient, and professional plumbing solutions that exceed our customers' expectations.

