Your Choice Plumbers Launches Initiative to Protect Melbourne Homes from Water Damage

MELBOURNE, VIC, AUSTRALIA, July 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Your Choice Plumbers , a licensed plumbing service operating across Melbourne's Inner City, Eastern, South Eastern, and Bayside Suburbs, today announced a new initiative: a complimentary Internal Flood Prevention and Compliance Check for homeowners. This effort is aimed at helping mitigate risks from internal plumbing failures and ensuring compliance with Australian plumbing standards."Water damage is a leading cause of insurance claims in Australia, with burst flexible hoses alone often exceeding $27,500 per incident," states Emir Zubanovic, Founder of Your Choice Plumbers. "Beyond the immediate financial burden, many homeowners are unaware that non-compliant plumbing work can impact their home insurance coverage. This initiative directly addresses these critical issues, providing homeowners with greater assurance regarding their property's safety and insurance validity."The complimentary Internal Flood Prevention and Compliance Check offers a detailed assessment of critical plumbing areas, including:Assessment of Critical Appliance Connections: Plumbers meticulously inspect flexible hoses and connections in common areas like kitchens, laundries, and bathrooms, including bench-mounted mixer taps, hob-mounted tapware, and washing machine hoses. The inspection identifies signs of wear, bulging, kinks, corrosion, or improper installation, which are frequent causes of burst flexi hoses. According to data from the Suncorp Group, burst flexible hoses are a significant source of water damage claims in Australia, with the average cost of such an insurance claim exceeding $27,500.00 AUD. Suncorp's Mr. Hussey has previously noted, "Most insurers will not cover damage caused by burst flexi-hoses that have not been maintained."Water Pressure Check at the Water Meter: An assessment of incoming water pressure helps ensure it complies with Australian Standard AS/NZS 3500, which mandates that internal water pressure should not exceed 500 kPa. Melbourne properties can experience notable pressure fluctuations within the municipal supply, a factor known to contribute to premature wear on plumbing systems and appliance damage. The check aims to identify conditions where a Pressure Limiting Valve (PLV) may be necessary to maintain safe pressure levels and reduce the risk of costly pipe bursts.Hot Water Temperature Check on Tap Outlets: Experts verify hot water temperatures at key outlets to ensure compliance with Australian Standard AS/NZS 3500.4, which requires hot water delivered to personal hygiene taps not to exceed 50°C (or 45°C for vulnerable persons). This is crucial for preventing scalding injuries, as water hotter than 50°C can cause serious burns rapidly. The check identifies where temperature control valves may be required to enhance safety and compliance.Emir Zubanovic adds, "As licensed plumbers, our commitment extends to ensuring homes meet national standards like AS/NZS 3500.1 and 3500.4. This initiative directly supports Melbourne homeowners in maintaining compliant and resilient plumbing systems, safeguarding their property against common water-related issues."For more information about plumbing compliance, flood prevention, or to learn more about Your Choice Plumbers' services and service areas , please visit YourChoicePlumbers.com.au.

