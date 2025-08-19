Etico VIP Race Day Celebrates Firm’s Growth and Community Partnerships

Joe Leo, CEO of Etico Financial

Firm recognizes $10M investment and ongoing commitment to advisor-first services with exclusive Saratoga Springs event

We’re proud to grow with our community and our advisors.” — Joe Leo, Chief Executive Officer of Etico

SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Etico marked a major milestone on Friday, August 13, with an exclusive VIP event at Saratoga Race Course celebrating the firm's growth, a significant investment, and strong community partnerships.

The special gathering brought together investors, advisory board members, local leaders, and team members to highlight Etico’s ongoing commitment to providing advisor-first services from its Saratoga Springs base.

"Having our investors, advisory board, clients, and local partners join us at this iconic Saratoga venue makes this celebration even more meaningful," said Joe Leo, CEO of Etico. "We’re proud to grow with our community and our advisors."

Guests enjoyed a private viewing experience during the New York Stallion Series – Statue of Liberty Division and the Grade 2 Hall of Fame Stakes. The afternoon featured networking, hospitality, and opportunities to connect with the team driving Etico’s continued growth.

"Just as Saratoga Race Course represents the pinnacle of thoroughbred racing, Etico represents the gold standard for independent advisor support platforms," added Zach Powell, General Partner at Eos Ventures and Etico board member.

About Etico

At Etico, we empower independent financial advisors to own their journey and build scalable, thriving practices. Designed by advisors, for advisors, our solutions combine tailored back-office support, cutting-edge technology, and flexible investment strategies to streamline operations, enhance client experiences, and drive growth.

We specialize in seamless transitions, personalized service, and transparent compensation, enabling advisors to focus on their clients while scaling their business without compromise. With Etico, you own 100% of your book of business, gain access to top-tier custodians, technology and leverage tools and strategies to grow with confidence.

Etico isn’t just a partner—it’s a platform for your success.

