retailcloud’s 2025 Venue Infrastructure Report Offers Blueprint for Sports & Entertainment Success

Inside retailcloud’s 2025 report: Proven strategies for real-time, resilient retail & F&B operations at live venues.

CONCORD, CA, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- retailcloud, the infrastructure platform powering fan commerce at over 60 professional sports venues and attractions, today released its flagship white paper: The State of Venue Infrastructure 2025.

The report offers a strategic look into how live venues are modernizing operations by shifting from fragmented systems to unified infrastructure — enabling real-time visibility, offline reliability, and intelligent replenishment across retail and food & beverage environments.

Drawing from deployments across the NHL, NBA, MLS, and cultural attractions, the white paper outlines operational strategies designed to meet the demands of high-volume, multi-format venues. It was developed by the retailcloud product and field strategy team, led by Chief Product & Strategy Officer Ryan Colaco.

> “The breakdowns we see in venues aren’t because of bad tools,” said Colaco. “They come from gaps in how those tools connect — across inventory, loyalty, mobile ordering, and partner systems. This white paper is a blueprint for operators who want infrastructure that actually holds up under pressure.”

The white paper explores:

RFID-powered inventory visibility across retail, warehouse, and mobile units

Stock replenishment workflows that eliminate manual transfers and reduce event-day shortages

Touring and pop-up support through OnTour, enabling dynamic inventory routing and fulfillment

Offline-first F&B systems built for intermission surges and Wi-Fi dropouts

Integrated suite ordering, mobile checkout, and real-time loyalty triggers

Event-level reporting and department-specific margin insights


The publication follows retailcloud’s recent expansion into 14 NHL teams and its invitation to the upcoming NFL Club Business Meetings to present on infrastructure modernization for live venues.

Download the full white paper:
https://www.retailcloud.com/whitepaper


---

About retailcloud
retailcloud is a full-stack infrastructure platform for live venue commerce. Its modular stack spans POS, inventory, RFID, loyalty, kiosks, mobile ordering, and workforce tools — powering real-time, resilient operations across sports, entertainment, and cultural attractions. Learn more at www.retailcloud.com.

Kiran Shastri
retailcloud
+1 9258785600
email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

retailcloud’s 2025 Venue Infrastructure Report Offers Blueprint for Sports & Entertainment Success

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Food & Beverage Industry, IT Industry, Retail, Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Kiran Shastri
retailcloud
+1 9258785600
Company/Organization
retailcloud
2702 Clayton Road
Concord, California, 94519
United States
+1 925-288-4300
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

retailcloud is the infrastructure layer for modern live event commerce, powering point-of-sale, inventory, and engagement systems across more than 1,000 businesses and 60+ professional venues. From stadiums to festivals to retail chains, retailcloud helps organizations operate smarter every day of the year.

More From This Author
retailcloud’s 2025 Venue Infrastructure Report Offers Blueprint for Sports & Entertainment Success
retailcloud Expands Into Canadian Attractions With Assiniboine Park Zoo Deployment
retailcloud Powers Nearly Half the NHL with Ottawa Senators Addition
View All Stories From This Author