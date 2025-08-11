Cora di Brazzà Foundation Concludes 2025 Memory Parlor, Receives International Recognition for Important Translation

Dr. Won Kwang Paik, Dr. Chung Koo Do, Dr. Hope Elizabeth May at the Philadelphia Masonic Temple on July 23, 2025 Dr. Won Kwang Paik discussing his landmark translation at the Philip Jaisohn Memorial House and Museum on July 24, 2025. No Gun Ri survivor Chung Gu-Hak with representatives of the Cora di Brazzà Foundation (Dr. Hope Elizabeth May, Peter Yoon, Randall Olson, and Dr. Won Kwang Paik) at award presentation in Washington D.C., July 25, 2025.

2025 Memory Parlor honored moral exemplars. Korean War and survivor of No Gun Ri incident, Chung Gu-Hak, later presents award for translation of Forgotten Pain

We believe in the power of truth and testimony as moral forces that bridge time, culture, and are essential to healing our collective wounds” — Dr. Won Kwang Paik

MT. PLEASANT, MI, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Cora di Brazzà Foundation proudly announces the successful conclusion of its 2025 Memory Parlor, Archetypes of Virtue , a two-day interdisciplinary commemoration held July 23–24, 2025, at the historic Philadelphia Masonic Temple and the Philip Jaisohn Memorial House and Museum in Media, PA. The gathering explored the lives and legacies of moral exemplars across cultures, including Adelaide Johnson (1859–1955), Helena Roerich (1879–1955), Chung Eun Yong (1923–2014), James Lawson (1928–2024), and others.A highlight of the program was the soft launch of the first publicly available English translation of Chung Eun Yong’s memoir, Forgotten Pain : An Untold Story of the Korean War. First published in 1994 in Korean, Chung’s memoir ignited the No Gun Ri Movement and inspired the No Gun Ri Spirit of Truth and Reconciliation, now embodied in the No Gun Ri International Peace Park and Museum in Yeongdong, South Korea. Dr. Chung Koo Do, the son of Chung Eun Yong, and now President of the No Gun Ri International Peace Foundation, traveled from Yeongdong, South Korea, to attend. Dr. Chung worked alongside his father for many years to tell the untold story of the No Gun Ri incident to international audiences. A discussion about the incident and the book project took place at the Philip Jaisohn Memorial House in Media, PA — a fitting venue honoring one of the earliest Korean advocates for democracy in Korea, well before the division of the country in 1945.The official “hard launch” of Forgotten Pain followed in Washington, D.C., during " Beyond the Past & Toward the Future ," an international conference marking the 75th anniversary of the Korean War. Sponsored by the No Gun Ri International Peace Foundation and the Korean War Legacy Foundation, the event brought together leaders, scholars, Social Studies teachers from across the nation, and survivors of the Korean War — including survivors of the No Gun Ri incident —to advance global truth and reconciliation.At this historic gathering, the Cora di Brazzà Foundation received a special honor from the No Gun Ri International Peace Foundation in recognition of its work in bridging Korean and American memory through this vital translation. No Gun Ri survivor Chung Gu-Hak — a six year old child during the Korean War who suffered severe facial injuries in the conflict, as described in Chapter 6 of Forgotten Pain — presented the award to Foundation President Dr. Hope Elizabeth May and Board Members Dr. Won Kwang Paik, Peter Yoon, and Randall Olson. The Foundation received the award on July 25, 2025, which marked the 75th anniversary of the beginning of the No Gun Ri incident.“We believe in the power of truth and testimony as moral forces that bridge time, culture, and are essential to healing our collective wounds,” said Dr. Won Kwang Paik. “Publishing Chung Eun Yong’s testimony in English brings his decades-long cry for truth to new generations and audiences. We are humbled by this recognition.”The Foundation is committed to recovering voices of conscience that have shaped moral history but have gone unrecognized in the English-speaking world. This translation offers a deeply personal and historical account of the 1950 No Gun Ri massacre and the tireless pursuit of justice that followed.With the close of its 2025 Memory Parlor, the Foundation now turns to next year’s gathering, "Shadow of Intention", to be held July 22–23, 2026, at the Philadelphia Masonic Temple. Topics will include the legacy of Korean peace and democracy activist Ham Sok Hon (1901–1989) and the moral relevance of intention in the philosophy of G.E.M. Anscombe (1919–2001), including her critique of President Truman’s decision to drop atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki.For more information please visit www.coradibrazza.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.