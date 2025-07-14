The Cora di Brazzà Foundation Announces 2025 Memory Parlor: 'Archetypes of Virtue'

Dante Alighieri display at the 2024 Memory Parlor, "Conscience in Action" A scene from the 2024 Memory Parlor titled "Conscience in Action"

A Gathering at the Philadelphia Masonic Temple, Inspired by the Ancient "Art of Memory"

Informed by the Ancient Art of Memory, these events connect fragmented narratives of peace, justice, and human dignity under the protection and shelter of beauty.” — Hope Elizabeth May, Ph.D., J.D.

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Cora di Brazzà Foundation is proud to present its 2025 Memory Parlor, titled “ Archetypes of Virtue ,” to be held July 23–24 at the historic Philadelphia Masonic Temple and the Philip Jaisohn House. This year’s theme calls participants to explore the lives of virtuous exemplars, such as Adelaide Johnson, sculptor and suffragist; His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama, spiritual leader and symbol of nonviolent resistance; and the recently departed Rev. James Lawson, whose life as a nonviolent strategist and Korean War conscientious objector shaped generations of social justice leaders.Rooted in the Foundation’s mission to excavate and transmit untold stories of “Positive History”—stories of peace and justice that inspire moral reflection—the Memory Parlor is a space in which participants come together to “do work on their memories.” Now in its newest iteration, the Memory Parlor continues the Foundation’s tradition of offering an interdisciplinary, intergenerational, and international space for cultivating ethically relevant memory.Why a Memory Parlor?A Memory Parlor is not simply a symposium. Under the guidance of beauty and the presence of ethical exemplars, these gatherings draw upon multidisciplinary stories of peace, justice, and human dignity. They are built on the belief that morally relevant history is a narrative of past ethics, and that remembering with intention can shape a more just and compassionate future.“Memory Parlors are spaces where the past becomes ethically alive, enabling participants to see that value and virtue have histories” said Foundation Founder and President Dr. Hope Elizabeth May. “Informed by the Ancient Art of Memory, these events connect fragmented narratives of peace, justice, and human dignity under the protection and shelter of beauty.”Agenda HighlightsDay 1 – Archetypes, Intention, and the Refuge of Memory (July 23, 10:00 am–4:00 pm)This day is anchored in the question: How do symbolic and moral patterns influence action and memory?Engaging ideas from Jungian psychology, Buddhist philosophy, and the Roerich Pact’s cultural vision, sessions will explore how memory functions not as passive recollection, but as an active force shaping ethical awareness and the cultivation of virtue. Participants will engage in reflective dialogue designed to foster intention, depth, and insight.Day 2 – No Gun Ri, Moral Injury, and Conscience at War (July 24, 10:00 am–4:00 pm)In recognition of the 75th anniversary of the Korean War, Day 2 turns to the moral injuries and silences surrounding the so-called “Forgotten War.” Centering on the No Gun Ri Movement, a peace and human rights effort born from the aftermath of atrocity, this day will trace the ethical demands of conscience in wartime and the legacy of survivors who transformed suffering into service. The afternoon session will take place at the Philip Jaisohn House in Media, PA, deepening reflection on the life of Korea’s first naturalized American citizen and a transnational voice for liberty and reform.For registration, program updates, and other information, visit:About the Cora di Brazzà FoundationThe Cora di Brazzà Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization devoted to excavating and transmitting Positive History—stories of peace, justice, and virtue too often forgotten. Core to its mission is the belief that morally relevant history—spanning philosophy, literature, psychology, law, and beyond—is not just the study of the past, but an essential compass for the future.

