OEM Strengthens Coordination with NWS to Support Emergency Preparedness and Response

Salem, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Emergency Management (OEM) continues to strengthen its collaboration with the National Weather Service (NWS), reinforcing the importance of accurate weather data and forecasting in the face of growing climate threats and disasters.

Earlier this summer, representatives from NWS visited OEM to discuss shared priorities and deepen coordination around emergency response, hazard communication, and public outreach. The visit comes at a time when recent natural disasters including floods and wildfires, underscore the need for trusted partnerships and reliable sources of information.

“Working closely with NWS ensures we have the best data possible to make informed decisions that protect lives and property,” said OEM Director Erin McMahon. “Weather plays a key role in nearly every emergency we face, from wildfires and floods to winter storms and extreme heat.”

A recent example of this successful coordination came during the July 2024 tsunami advisory, when state, local, and federal partners—including the National Tsunami Warning Center—acted swiftly to evaluate risks and communicate with the public. Accurate and timely messaging was issued across multiple channels, demonstrating the value of strong partnerships and real-time data sharing.

NWS’s expertise in weather forecasting, modeling, and real-time alerts helps emergency managers across Oregon prepare for and respond to a wide range of hazards. The collaboration includes twenty-four-hour access to a forecaster, severe weather briefings, support during active incidents, and outreach campaigns to help Oregonians understand and act on weather warnings.

OEM encourages the public to sign up for emergency alerts at https://oralert.gov, follow trusted sources on social media, and visit https://wildfire.oregon.gov or https://ready.gov for preparedness tips and hazard information.

###