OSCE welcomes the August 8 Joint Declaration signed in Washington D.C.
VIENNA, 9 August 2025 - We welcome the August 8 Joint Declaration signed in Washington D.C., congratulate Armenia and Azerbaijan on this development and commend President Donald Trump of the U.S.A. on his role in bringing it about.
The OSCE remains committed to all efforts aimed at bringing lasting peace and stability to both countries.
The OSCE stands ready to fulfil its task for the implementation of the August 8 Joint Declaration.
