Propane Tank Manufacturer Metsa Tanks Expands Canadian Service Team with Strategic Hires

Valeria de León Rafael Iglesias Propane Tank Supplier

As our newest account managers, Valeria and Rafael will focus on making sure Metsa Tanks remains top of mind for propane storage solutions for our customer base.” — Robert Kenney, CEO of Metsa

NUEVO LEóN, MONTERREY, MEXICO, August 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Metsa Tanks, a premier North American distributor and propane tank manufacturer announced two recent hires to its impressive account management team: Valeria de León and Rafael Iglesias. These additions strengthen Metsa’s ability to expand service capacity and deliver even greater support to their growing base of Canadian customers.Valeria de León brings a strong international background with experience in trade compliance and purchasing, plus a global mindset shaped by her academic exchange in France and dual business degrees from the United States and Mexico.Rafael Iglesias brings a strong background in logistics and freight to his role at Metsa as he seeks to build lasting relationships and help expand the company’s presence in Canada.“As our newest account managers, Valeria and Rafael will focus on making sure Metsa Tanks remains top of mind for propane storage solutions for our customer base,” said Robert Kenney, CEO of Metsa. “We are thrilled to bring them on board and continue to grow our ability to provide solutions to the industry as a propane tank supplier .”About Metsa TanksMetsa Tanks is a family-owned propane tank manufacturer and distributor of dispensers and pressure vessel accessories, serving the United States and Canada. They serve propane marketers, distributors, and agriculture customers with end-to-end peace of mind built on their factory floor, delivered by the company's in-house fleet, and backed by industry-leading warranties and highly trained reps who provide a single point of contact and solutions all the way to installation. Learn more about Metsa Tanks’ focus on excellence, safety, and trust: https://www.metsa.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.