To His Excellency Mr. Nicușor Dan, President of Romania
AZERBAIJAN, August 8 - 08 August 2025, 18:27
Dear Mr. President,
I was deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former President of Romania and prominent statesman Ion Iliescu.
Ion Iliescu made significant contributions to the establishment and development of relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and Romania, as well as to the strengthening of the bonds of friendship and cooperation between our countries. He visited Azerbaijan multiple times, and I always recall my meetings with him with the fondest memories.
On this occasion of great loss, I extend my deepest condolences to you, to the family of the late President, and to the entire people of Romania.
Ilham Aliyev
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Baku, 8 August 2025
