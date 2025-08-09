New Haven Barracks / DUI #1, Excessive Speed, Negligent Operation
CASE#: 25B5003544
RANK/TROOPER: Trooper Gabriel Schrauf
STATION: New Haven Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-388-4919
DATE/TIME: 08/08/2025 at 2347 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: US RT 7 / South Middlebrook Rd, Waltham, VT
VIOLATIONS:
DUI #1
Negligent Operation
Excessive Speed
ACCUSED: Nicolas Garcia
AGE: 30
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On August 8th, 2025, at approximately 2347 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – New Haven Barracks observed a motor vehicle traveling in excess of the speed limit. The vehicles speed was recorded at 110 mph in a posted 50 mph zone. A traffic stop was conducted, and the operator was identified as Nicolas Garcia (30) of Barre, VT. While speaking with Garcia, Troopers observed several indicators of impairment. Garcia was subsequently taken into custody for suspicion of DUI, negligent operation, and excessive speed.
Garcia was transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing, Garcia was released with a citation to appear at the Addison County Superior Court on 08/18/2025 at 1230 hours to answer to the charge of DUI #1, Excessive Speed, and Negligent Operation.
Garcia was also issued a Vermont Civil Violation Complaint for the offense of 31 or More MPH Over Speed Limit, a violation of 23 V.S.A. 1081(b), which held a $875.00 waiver and 2 points.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 0818/2025 at 1230 hours
COURT: Addison County Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: NO
MUG SHOT: YES
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
