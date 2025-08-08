H.R. 3579, Veterans Readiness and Employment Program Integrity Act

H.R. 3579 would make several changes to the Veteran Readiness and Employment (VR&E) program, which is administered by the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). CBO estimates that, in total, implementing those changes would cost less than $500,000 over the 2025-2030 period. Such spending would be subject to the availability of appropriated funds.

Under the VR&E program, veterans with service-connected disabilities that limit their ability to find employment are eligible to receive vocational rehabilitation services such as educational assistance, job training, skills counseling, and independent-living services. For veterans pursuing education or training programs, VA provides a housing allowance and pays their tuition, fees, and related costs.

Section 2 of the bill would require veterans to submit a complete application package before VA evaluates their eligibility and suitability for VR&E services. VA currently requires the submission of the required application materials before it provides an initial evaluation, according to department testimony. Thus, CBO estimates that including the requirement in law would not affect the cost of the program.

VA helps participants in the VR&E program find employment. Such assistance includes job development and placement services provided by VA, the Department of Labor, and other public and private entities. Section 3 of the bill would limit the duration of that employment assistance to 18 months. VA indicates that few veterans receive more than 18 months of employment assistance; thus, CBO estimates that limiting that assistance would decrease costs by less than $500,000 over the 2025‑2030 period.

Section 4 would require VA to report on veterans’ participation in the VR&E program and on the average length of time veterans wait to meet with a counselor after applying to the program. Additionally, the bill would require VA to contract with an outside entity to conduct a one-time review of the VR&E program and make recommendations to improve the program. On the basis of the costs for similar requirements, CBO estimates that implementing section 4 would cost less than $500,000 over the 2025‑2030 period.

The CBO staff contact for this estimate is Paul B.A. Holland. The estimate was reviewed by Christina Hawley Anthony, Deputy Director of Budget Analysis.