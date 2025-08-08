Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,274 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 412,033 in the last 365 days.

S. 1872, Critical Infrastructure Manufacturing Feasibility Act

S. 1872 would require the Department of Commerce to identify within each critical infrastructure sector high-demand products that are imported to the United States because of manufacturing, material, or supply chain constraints. The department would analyze the feasibility, costs, and benefits of producing such products in the United States and report its findings to the Congress.

Based on the cost of similar activities, CBO estimates that implementing S. 1872 would cost $1 million for the work of four employees in 2026, at a cost of about $220,000 each, along with the purchase of data and survey contracts. Any related spending would be subject to the availability of appropriated funds.

The CBO staff contact for this estimate is Margot Berman. The estimate was reviewed by H. Samuel Papenfuss, Deputy Director of Budget Analysis.

Phillip L. Swagel Director, Congressional Budget Office

Phillip L. Swagel

Director, Congressional Budget Office

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

S. 1872, Critical Infrastructure Manufacturing Feasibility Act

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more