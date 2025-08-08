S. 1872, Critical Infrastructure Manufacturing Feasibility Act

S. 1872 would require the Department of Commerce to identify within each critical infrastructure sector high-demand products that are imported to the United States because of manufacturing, material, or supply chain constraints. The department would analyze the feasibility, costs, and benefits of producing such products in the United States and report its findings to the Congress.

Based on the cost of similar activities, CBO estimates that implementing S. 1872 would cost $1 million for the work of four employees in 2026, at a cost of about $220,000 each, along with the purchase of data and survey contracts. Any related spending would be subject to the availability of appropriated funds.

