Government delivers on public housing promises

Release date: 08/08/25

The Malinauskas Labor Government is delivering on its key election commitments around the building of new Housing Trust homes and rejuvenation of existing public housing homes.

At Ingle Farm, the last slabs have been poured on the more than 1000 new public homes that the Government committed to have built by 2026.

The homes, being built by developer Urban Concept, are the last to be built under the ambitious building target of 1,090 homes to be built by early 2026.

The homes have been built under the $232.7 million Public Housing Improvement Program and other Trust building programs.

The total building program, along with the stopped proposed sell-off by the previous Marshall Liberal Government of 580 Trust homes will deliver the first net increase in public housing stock in a generation.

909 of the new public housing homes will be built in metropolitan Adelaide, with 184 being delivered in regional South Australia. All homes are now under construction or complete.

Contracts to build the homes were awarded to 37 South Australian building companies, supporting local businesses and trades.

As well as building new Housing Trust homes, the Malinauskas Government has been busy repairing existing Trust homes, after expediting the completion of major works on 350 vacant houses to make them available for families in need.

The Trust has recently completed the final renovations under this program, with all 350 properties now tenanted.

Housing Trust properties built and renovated under these programs have changed the life of Trust tenant Rob Snider.

Rob recently moved from a large four-bedroom Trust property, downsizing to a brand new two-bedroom home in Kilburn.

Rob grew up in Trust home, before moving into his own homes around South Australia, while working and raising two sons.

Later in life, after his children had left home, he became legal guardian to five more children and the Trust stepped in to help, building a four-bedroom home for his family in Kilburn.

Years on, with four of the five having grown up and with one school aged child remaining, Rob no longer needed four bedrooms. He has recently downsized to a brand new two-bedroom home in familiar Kilburn, making his old home available for a large family in need.

Quotes

Attributable to Nick Champion

These milestones are a testament to our commitment to provide quality, affordable housing for those who need it most.

When someone chooses to downsize, it has a ripple effect that benefits the entire community. By moving into a home that better fits their needs, they free up larger properties for families who need more space

Stories like Rob’s demonstrate the real and lasting impact that public housing can have on South Australian families.

Attributable to Rob Snider, Housing Trust tenant

My new home is just so lovely.

I could not be more grateful to the Trust and I am so thankful for the opportunity it has given me to raise children I care for in the same safety and security I enjoyed growing up.

I was able to grow up with my own family, secure in our Trust home until I moved on to other things in life.

Now, the Trust has enabled me to do the same thing for these young people