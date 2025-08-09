Road Closure, Lincoln VT
Good Evening,
Constable Matt Collins called to advised that Lincoln Gap Rd will be closed for road culvert replacement/paving from Monday, August 11th at 7am until Friday, August 22nd at 4pm.
There will be detour routes via Geary Rd as well as South Lincoln Rd.
Thanks,
Jaiden Flanders
Emergency Communications Dispatcher I
Vermont State Police
1330 Westminster Heights Rd
Westminster, VT 05158
Business: (802) 722-4600: Ext 3
Fax: (802) 722-4690
Jaiden.Flanders@Vermont.Gov
