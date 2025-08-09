Submit Release
Road Closure, Lincoln VT

Good Evening, 


Constable Matt Collins called to advised that Lincoln Gap Rd will be closed for road culvert replacement/paving from Monday, August 11th at 7am until Friday, August 22nd at 4pm. 


There will be detour routes via Geary Rd as well as South Lincoln Rd. 


Thanks, 

Jaiden Flanders

Emergency Communications Dispatcher I 

Vermont State Police 

1330 Westminster Heights Rd

Westminster, VT 05158 

Business: (802) 722-4600: Ext 3

Fax: (802) 722-4690 

Jaiden.Flanders@Vermont.Gov

