Governor Newsom announces appointments 8.8.25

Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:

Michelle Edgar, of Santa Monica, has been appointed to the California Board of Barbering and Cosmetology. Edgar has been Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Edgar Talent Agency since 2025 and Strategy Lead for Venbrook Insurance Services since 2025. She was the Senior Vice President of Strategy and Operations at Athlete-Driven Worldwide from 2024 to 2025. She was Senior Director of School and Business Partnerships at Compton Unified School District from 2023 to 2024. She was an Account Director at The Springhill Company in 2023. She was Head of Strategic Partnerships for LiveXLive Media from 2021 to 2022. She was Vice President of Brand Marketing at Epic Records from 2019 to 2021. She was an Agent at ICM Partners from 2016 to 2019. Edgar is a commissioner on the Santa Monica Arts and Culture Commission. Edgar earned a Master of Laws degree from the University of California, Los Angeles and a Bachelor of Science degree in Journalism and Music from Northwestern University. This position requires Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $100 per diem. Edgar is a Democrat.

Lindsey Yourman, of San Diego, has been appointed to the California Commission on Aging. Yourman has been a Medical Staff Physician and Associate Clinical Professor in the Division of Geriatrics, Gerontology, and Palliative Care at the University of California, San Diego since 2017. She was a Geriatrics Attending Physician and Consultant at the Veterans Affairs San Diego Health System from 2023 to 2025. Yourman was Chief Geriatric Officer at the County of San Diego Health and Human Services Agency from 2022 to 2024. She was the Leader of Age-Friendly Health Systems Initiatives and Medical Director of Geriatrics Quality Improvement in the Division of Geriatrics, Gerontology, and Palliative Care at the University of California, San Diego from 2018 to 2022. Yourman was a Primary Care Physician at St. Paul’s Program of All Inclusive Care for the Elderly from 2015 to 2017. She was an Internal Medicine Resident at Scripps Mercy Hospital from 2011 to 2015. She is a Member of the Advisory Council for Older Adults and Behavioral Health and the Alzheimer’s Project Clinical Roundtable for the County of San Diego, American Geriatrics Society, San Diego County Medical Society, Regional Taskforce on Homelessness’s Committee on Aging, Health and Homelessness, and the Community Advisory Board for University of San Diego’s Homelessness Hub. Yourman earned a Doctor of Medicine degree from the University of California, San Francisco and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology from Harvard University. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and there is no compensation. Yourman is a Democrat.

Jaskiran Grewal, of Modesto, has been appointed to the Dental Board of California. Grewal has been a Managing Dentist at Smileshine Family Dental since 2006. She was a General Dentist at Western Dental Clinics from 2005 to 2006. Grewal is a member of the American Dental Association, California Dental Association, and Stanislaus Dental Society. She earned a Doctor of Dental Surgery degree from University of California, San Francisco and a Bachelor of Dental Surgery from Baba Farid University of Health Sciences. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $100 per diem. Grewal is a Republican.

Timothy Reid, of Penn Valley, has been appointed to the 17th District Agricultural Association – Nevada County Fair Board. Reid has been Director of Pupil Services at Nevada Joint Union High School District since 2022 and Adjunct Faculty at Sierra Community College since 2015. He was Assistant Principal at Nevada Union High School from 2016 to 2022. He was a Teacher at Bear River High School from 2010 to 2016. Reid is a member of the California Cattlemen’s Association, California Farm Bureau, and Association of California School Administrators. Reid earned a Doctor of Education degree from Capella University, a Master of Education degree in Agricultural Education from California State Polytechnic University, San Luis Obispo, and a Bachelor of Science degree in Agriculture Business from California State University, Chico. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and there is no compensation. Reid is registered without party preference.

Miguel Mauricio, of Concord, has been appointed to the 23rd District Agricultural Association – Contra Costa County Fair Board. Mauricio has been a Land Use Associate at Miller Starr Regalia since 2024. He was a Legal & Policy Director for the East Bay Leadership Council from 2024 to 2025. He was an Associate at Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP from 2022 to 2024. He was a Law Clerk at the United State Senate Judiciary Committee in 2022. He was an Economic Policy Advisor for Andrew Yang’s New York City Mayoral Campaign from 2020 to 2021. He was an Organizer for Biden for America from 2019 to 2020. He was a Legislative Aide for the Office of California State Senator Steve Glazer in the California State Senate from 2017 to 2019. Mauricio earned a Juris Doctor degree from Yale Law School and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science from the University of California, Berkeley. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and there is no compensation. Mauricio is a Democrat.