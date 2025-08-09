FEMA Fire Management Assistance Grant Approved for Canyon Fire

OAKLAND, Calif. – The Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) Region 9 Administrator authorized the use of federal funds to assist the State of California in combating the Canyon Fire burning in Los Angeles and Ventura Counties.

On August 7, the State of California submitted a request for a Fire Management Assistance Grant (FMAG) declaration for the Canyon Fire. At the time of the request, the fire was threatening approximately 5,118 homes in and around Hasley Canyon and Val Verde. Mandatory evacuations are taking place for approximately 5,000 people. Evacuation warnings are in effect for another 11,000 people. The fire started on August 7 and has burned more than 4,856 acres.

FMAGs provide federal funding for up to 75 percent of eligible firefighting costs. FMAGs are approved through FEMA to assist in fighting fires that threaten to become major incidents.

Eligible costs covered by FMAGs can include expenses for field camps, equipment use, materials, supplies and mobilization, and demobilization activities attributed to fighting the fire. For more information on FMAGs, visit fema.gov/assistance/public/fire-management-assistance.

