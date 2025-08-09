One Disaster Recovery Center to Close, Two Staying Open in City of St. Louis
ST. LOUIS – The Disaster Recovery Center in the parking lot of Sumner High School in St. Louis City will close permanently this Monday, August 11 at 7 p.m.
Two other Disaster Recovery Centers are staying open until further notice.
FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration are helping impacted residents and businesses with their disaster assistance applications, answering questions, and uploading required documents.
St. Louis City Location – Closing August 11
|LOCATION
|HOURS OF OPERATION
|
Sumner High School — Parking Lot
4248 Cottage Ave.
St. Louis, MO 63113
|
Friday: 8 a.m.-7 p.m.
Closing Permanently: Monday, August 11
St. Louis City Locations – Staying Open
|LOCATIONS
|HOURS OF OPERATION
|
Urban League Entrepreneurship and Women’s Business Center
4401 Natural Bridge Ave.
St. Louis, MO 63115
|
Monday-Friday: 8 a.m.-7 p.m.
Saturday: 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Sunday: Closed
|
Union Tabernacle M.B. Church
626 N. Newstead Ave.
St. Louis, MO 63108
|
Monday-Friday: 8 a.m.-7 p.m.
Closed on weekends after this Saturday, August 9.
Application Deadline Extended to August 26
The FEMA application deadline for the May 16 disaster has been extended to August 26, 2025.
To save time, please apply for FEMA assistance before coming to a Disaster Recovery Center. Apply online at DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling 1-800-621-3362.
If you are unable to apply online or by phone, someone at the Disaster Recovery Center can assist you.
Help is still available after the deadline. August 26 is the deadline to submit an initial application. Impacted residents can stay in touch after the deadline to ask for financial assistance for home repairs and rent, as well as other needs not covered by insurance.
Stay in touch with FEMA and SBA to keep your recovery on track.
Helpful Tips
- Read your letter from FEMA carefully.
- Provide contractor estimates for disaster-related repairs, including contractor contact information.
- To request assistance to help with rent, homeowners and renters need to contact FEMA and let them know.
- If you received rental assistance from FEMA and require further rental assistance while working toward your permanent housing plan, stay in touch with FEMA. Continued Temporary Housing Assistance (CTHA) may be available for those who qualify.
- When contacting FEMA, have your nine-digit number you were assigned with when you applied.
- Keep receipts for disaster-related purchases (items to make repairs to home, hotel receipts, etc.).
- Contact FEMA if your current housing situation, phone number, or mailing address have changed.
