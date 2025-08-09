One Disaster Recovery Center to Close, Two Staying Open in City of St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – The Disaster Recovery Center in the parking lot of Sumner High School in St. Louis City will close permanently this Monday, August 11 at 7 p.m.

Two other Disaster Recovery Centers are staying open until further notice.

FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration are helping impacted residents and businesses with their disaster assistance applications, answering questions, and uploading required documents.

St. Louis City Location – Closing August 11

LOCATION HOURS OF OPERATION Sumner High School — Parking Lot

4248 Cottage Ave.

St. Louis, MO 63113 Friday: 8 a.m.-7 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Sunday: Closed

Monday: 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Closing Permanently: Monday, August 11

St. Louis City Locations – Staying Open

LOCATIONS HOURS OF OPERATION Urban League Entrepreneurship and Women’s Business Center

4401 Natural Bridge Ave.

St. Louis, MO 63115 Monday-Friday: 8 a.m.-7 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Sunday: Closed Union Tabernacle M.B. Church

626 N. Newstead Ave.

St. Louis, MO 63108 Monday-Friday: 8 a.m.-7 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. (Saturday, August 9 only)

Sunday: Closed Closed on weekends after this Saturday, August 9.

Application Deadline Extended to August 26

The FEMA application deadline for the May 16 disaster has been extended to August 26, 2025.

To save time, please apply for FEMA assistance before coming to a Disaster Recovery Center. Apply online at DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling 1-800-621-3362.

If you are unable to apply online or by phone, someone at the Disaster Recovery Center can assist you.

Help is still available after the deadline. August 26 is the deadline to submit an initial application. Impacted residents can stay in touch after the deadline to ask for financial assistance for home repairs and rent, as well as other needs not covered by insurance.

Stay in touch with FEMA and SBA to keep your recovery on track.

Helpful Tips