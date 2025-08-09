Public Notice for Texas Counties Affected by July Flooding

AUSTIN, Texas – A public notice has been posted that describes FEMA’s proposed funding for work projects resulting from the July flooding in Central Texas – projects that may adversely affect historic properties, floodplains or wetlands, or may result in continuing vulnerability of these areas to flood damage.

By law, FEMA is required to announce its intent to provide federal assistance and grant opportunities under its Individual Assistance and Public Assistance programs after the major disaster declaration for the July 2-18 flooding.

The public notice is posted on FEMA’s disaster web page at 4879-DR-TX Public Notice 001.

The major presidential disaster declaration authorizes FEMA to provide financial assistance and direct services to individuals and households affected by the severe storms, straight-line winds and flooding in Burnet, Guadalupe, Kerr, Kimble, McCulloch, Menard, San Saba, Tom Green, Travis and Williamson counties.

The declaration also authorizes FEMA to provide, under its Public Assistance program, reimbursement or direct federal assistance for emergency and permanent work to eligible state and local agencies and certain private nonprofits. Counties authorized under the Public Assistance program are: Burnet, Coke, Concho, Edwards, Hamilton, Kendall, Kerr, Kimble, Lampasas, Llano, Mason, McCulloch, Menard, Real, Reeves, San Saba, Schleicher, Sutton, Tom Green, Travis and Williamson counties.

For more information about these actions or a specific project, write to La Toya Leger-Taylor, Regional Environmental Officer, Federal Emergency Management Agency, Region 6, 800 North Loop 288, Denton, TX 76209. You may also email FEMA-R6-EHP@fema.dhs.gov. Comments should be sent in writing within 15 days of the date of the public notice.

For the latest information about the Texas recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4879. Follow FEMA Region 6 on social media at x.com/FEMARegion6 and at facebook.com/FEMARegion6