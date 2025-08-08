Justice Department Ends Half-Century-Old Desegregation Cases in Florida and Mississippi

The Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division announced today the dismissal of two desegregation cases in Hendry County, Florida, and Copiah County, Mississippi, concluding matters that have remained on the docket for more than half a century.

The cases of Hendry County, Florida and Copiah County, Mississippi were first filed in 1970, each in connection with unlawful operations of dual school systems based on race. After thorough review, the Civil Rights Division determined that both Counties are unitary in their schools, eliminating the vestiges of prior de jure segregation to the extent practicable. On Aug. 5, the Court formally dismissed the case of Hendry County with prejudice. On Aug. 6, the Court formally dismissed the case of Copiah County with prejudice.

“In this administration, we are ending prolonged court oversight that does not reflect the reality in classrooms today,” said Assistant Attorney General Harmeet K. Dhillon of the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division. “After fifty-five years of federal control, these local school districts can use taxpayer dollars that were spent on monitoring for past vestiges of racism, and can redirect those funds instead for the direct benefit of students.”

Note: Click to read the court filings for Hendry County, Florida and Copiah County, Mississippi.