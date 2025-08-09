Blue-green algae confirmed at Pier 4 Park Beach

HAMILTON, ON – Hamilton Public Health Services has closed Pier 4 Park Beach due to the confirmed presence of toxin-producing blue-green algae (cyanobacteria).

The City of Hamilton will be posting warning signs at the beach. The closure will be in effect until the blue-green algae subsides. Hamilton Public Health Services will continue to monitor, gather water samples and provide updates at www.hamilton.ca/beaches.

Contact with blue-green algae should be avoided due to the potential health risks associated with it. Residents and visitors are advised to:

Avoid all contact with the water along the shoreline of Pier 4 Park Beach.

If you do come in contact with the water, wash yourself off as soon as possible with clean water.

Do not swim or wade (or allow your pets to swim or wade) in any areas where blue-green algae is visible.

The presence of blue-green algae at Hamilton-area public beaches serves as a strong indicator that blue-green algae can be present within the broader watershed.

Health Effects

Adverse health effects are mainly caused by drinking the water that is contaminated with blue-green algae toxins. People who come into contact with the visible blue-green algae or ingest water containing blue-green algae may experience skin irritation, rash, sore throat, sore red eyes, swollen lips, fever, nausea and vomiting and/or diarrhea.

Anyone who has recently been in direct contact with waters at Pier 4 Park Beach and is experiencing headaches, fever, diarrhea, abdominal pain, nausea or vomiting is advised to contact their primary care provider (family physician, nurse practitioner or walk-in clinic).

Quick Facts