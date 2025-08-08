TFFC Temporarily Closed for Public Visitation

Media Contact: TPWD News Business Hours , 512-389-8030

ATHENS – The Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center (TFFC) has temporarily closed to visitors while Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) completes emergency repairs to a steel column that structurally supports the main visitor center building.

Unrelated to the recent renovation of exhibits, displays, and aquaria in the main visitor center, routine maintenance and repairs continue to be implemented at the facility. A roof replacement was recently completed to remedy leaks and moisture entering the main visitor center building. The moisture was found to have contributed to significant and critical corrosion of a steel structural support column, which was concealed behind an educational display. The condition of the steel column threatened the structural integrity of the visitor center building and represented a public safety hazard.

Out of an abundance of caution, TFFC will be temporarily closed while the steel column is repaired. Progress updates on the repair and the planned re-opening date will be communicated through the TFFC website and social media accounts.

Hatchery operations and fish production at TFFC will be unimpacted and continue as normal.

“We have enjoyed welcoming so many visitors back to TFFC since reopening,” said Tom Lang TFFC Director. “Unfortunately, due to this structural issue, closing TFFC is the only way to ensure the safety of the public and staff. We are working diligently to remedy the situation as quickly as possible. We look forward to once again welcoming visitors from across the country in a safe and family friendly environment.”

About TFFC

TFFC has been delighting visitors for nearly 30 years, welcoming more than 1.1 million visitors to marvel at the schools of fish in the indoor and outdoor aquariums, study the exhibits and learn how Texas’ diverse inland waterways support and connect all living creatures. Well-stocked fishing ponds provide an opportunity for visitors of all ages to wet a line, and thousands of new anglers have caught their first fish there.

TFFC is the home of the Toyota ShareLunker Program, which invites anglers to donate largemouth bass weighing 13 pounds or more for research and breeding. It also houses the Texas Freshwater Fishing Hall of Fame, celebrating individuals and organizations that have advanced freshwater fishing in Texas. In addition, the American Fisheries Society’s Fisheries Management Hall of Excellence is located at TFFC, recognizing top fisheries scientists from around the world.

TFFC is home to the statewide Angler Recognition Program, which recognizes record fresh and saltwater catches. Additionally, TFFC facilitates the annual Fish Art Contest in Texas, which is part of a conservation education program designed to spark the imaginations of students while providing valuable lessons about fish and the importance of conserving Texas’ aquatic resources.

For additional information about TFFC, visit the TFFC website and Facebook page.