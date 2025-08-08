Visit of Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Negara Brunei Darussalam His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah, President of The Republic of Indonesia Prabowo Subianto, The Regent of Johor His Royal Highness Tunku Ismail, and Deputy Prime Minister of…
Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Negara Brunei Darussalam His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah, President of the Republic of Indonesia Prabowo Subianto, the Regent of Johor His Royal Highness Tunku Ismail, and Deputy Prime Minister of Malaysia and Minister of Rural and Regional Development Dato’ Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, representing Prime Minister of Malaysia Dato’ Seri Anwar Ibrahim, will be attending Singapore’s 60th National Day on 9 August 2025.
Singapore is honoured by the presence of dignitaries from our closest neighbours at our milestone celebration. Their attendance underscores our shared geographic and historical ties and reflects the enduring strength of our friendships.
MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS
SINGAPORE
8 AUGUST 2025
