Mardy Gould and EHP Inc. Launch Tax-Smart Benefits Series to Help Employers Cut Taxes and Stay IRS-Compliant

EHP Inc. and Mardy Gould launch a national webinar series to help employers cut payroll taxes and stay compliant with IRS-backed benefit strategies.

Employers deserve clear, legal strategies—not vague promises. This series gives them the tools to save taxes, stay compliant, and lead from a position of confidence.” — Mardy Gould

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- EHP Inc ., widely recognized as The Employer’s Choice for compliant, cost-neutral employer benefit solutions, today announced the launch of a nationwide education initiative titled “The Tax-Smart Benefits Series.” Created and led by Mardy Gould, Managing Partner of EHP Inc., the series is designed to equip business owners, HR teams, CPAs, and benefit consultants with practical, legally backed knowledge on how to structure employee compensation in a way that lowers payroll tax exposure, increases take-home pay, and delivers measurable ROI without increasing total cost.The program—delivered through live webinars, on-demand video modules, toolkits, and interactive Q&A sessions—is the latest move by EHP Inc. to expand its leadership in the emerging space of AI-driven, IRS -compliant wellness plan integration. With hundreds of employers already using EHP’s platform to implement pre-tax wellness benefits, this initiative aims to bridge the knowledge gap and give business leaders the confidence to adopt these strategies without legal uncertainty or operational confusion.“This space is full of confusion, misinformation, and snake oil,” said Mardy Gould, Managing Partner of EHP Inc. “We’re cutting through the noise. This series gives real answers to real questions—grounded in tax code, real-world application, and audit-ready design.”A Nationwide Call for Employer Education on Tax-Favored Wellness PlansAs healthcare costs rise and scrutiny on benefit structures tightens, employers are under increasing pressure to do more with less—offering competitive employee benefits while defending their tax position and staying compliant with IRS regulations. EHP Inc.’s model uses specific provisions of the tax code—including Sections 125, 106(a), and 213(d) —to reclassify a portion of taxable compensation into pre-tax wellness benefits, resulting in substantial FICA savings for employers and increased net pay for employees.However, adoption has been limited not by feasibility—but by a lack of clarity.“The Tax-Smart Benefits Series” addresses that directly.Topics covered will include:How Section 125, 106(a), and 213(d) legally support wellness-based compensation modelsUnderstanding ‘constructive receipt’ and how to avoid circular flow violationsWhat documentation the IRS actually looks for in an auditHow to defend your plan with automated notifications and digital substantiationIdentifying when and how TPA support or carrier partnerships are necessaryPayroll integration tips: what to flag for your processor or CPAHow to compare true net employer cost between traditional and wellness-based benefitsEach live session includes a presentation from Mardy Gould or a compliance team leader, along with employer case studies, current IRS audit trends, and direct Q&A. Attendees can also request a 1:1 plan review or access customized plan design support after the session.“The IRS isn’t saying no to these plans—they’re saying document it, defend it, and don’t abuse it,” said Mardy Gould. “That’s what we’re teaching: how to stay inside the lines while maximizing value.”EHP "The Employer's Choice" Sets a New Standard for Transparency in the Employer Benefit SpaceThis new initiative marks a strategic shift in how the industry communicates tax-advantaged benefits. Rather than keeping its methods behind closed doors or selling through jargon, EHP Inc. is opening its playbook to the public—delivering education that is both strategically insightful and legally actionable.What makes the initiative different:Live access to experts, not just pre-recorded fluffInteractive content tailored for business owners, not just benefits brokersCompliance-first framing with emphasis on real substantiation and case lawWeekly cadence with regular updates based on IRS guidance and market trendsTools you can actually use, including deduction language, substantiation calendars, and plan documentsEmployers can register for the series at www.getehp.com , with new content and events announced weekly.About Mardy Gould and EHP Inc.Mardy Gould is the Managing Partner and Co-Founder of EHP Inc., a compliance-first benefit architecture firm that helps U.S. employers reduce payroll tax liabilities, improve employee compensation, and maintain strict adherence to IRS wellness program regulations. With a background in business operations, tax strategy, and insurance structure, Mardy Gould has become a national voice in the emerging space of structured wellness-based compensation.EHP Inc. offers a proprietary AI-driven platform that integrates payroll, TPA administration, compliance tracking, and employee engagement tools into one seamless system. It is used by companies in industries including logistics, trades, franchising, healthcare, and white-collar services. Employers using EHP’s model report annual FICA savings of $650 or more per employee, without increasing gross payroll costs.As a leading force in the evolution of employer benefit design, EHP Inc. continues to deliver forward-thinking solutions that put employers in control—legally, financially, and operationally.For more information on EHP Inc. or to register for the Tax-Smart Benefits Series, visit www.getehp.com

