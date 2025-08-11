New PHC Tree Spray Truck From Real Fleet Solutions Designed to Boost Arborist Productivity

Arborist's Tree Spraying Truck0rear ¾ view from Real Fleet Solutions Real Fleet Solutions Tree Truck-Right Front qtr-closed+BG Real Fleet Solutions Tree Truck-Right side-open-bg

Real Fleet Solutions debuts a PHC tree spray truck built for arborists, boosting efficiency, reducing downtime, and enabling scalable growth nationwide.

COCOA, FL, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Real Fleet Solutions, a Florida-based vehicle upfitting company specializing in commercial fleet customization for service industries, has released a new PHC tree spray truck engineered to meet the demands of arborists and Plant Health Care professionals . The vehicle is designed to improve operational efficiency, minimize downtime, and provide a scalable platform for tree care companies looking to expand their services.The tree spraying truck includes dual spray systems, a multi-tank configuration, integrated safety features, and onboard freshwater handling. These elements are intended to streamline daily operations and reduce labor-related costs for tree care companies and municipal service departments.For more information, visit www.RealFleetSolutions.com/vehicle-upifts-page/commercial-tree-upfit-trucks/ Treatment Efficiency and Workflow IntegrationReal Fleet Solutions developed the tree spraying truck layout with operator workflow in mind. According to the company, the equipment package includes dual diaphragm pumps—one rated at 30 gallons per minute and the other at 10 GPM—each connected to a dedicated hose reel. The configuration enables technicians to treat multiple trees at once or switch between product formulations without downtime.“The tank and reel placement is based on optimizing speed and safety at each job site,” said Jennifer Allen, Media Spokesperson for Real Fleet Solutions. “That translates to tighter route density, more daily treatments, and fewer overtime hours for crews.”A remote-fill system eliminates the need to enter the truck bed for tank refills, further reducing time on site and improving job cycle times.Configured Tanks Reduce Waste and DowntimeEach PHC spray truck features one 300-gallon main tank and two 100-gallon auxiliary tanks. This configuration supports integrated PHC programs by allowing multiple formulations—such as insecticides and fungicides—to be carried on a single route.“The tank volumes are specified to align with common PHC application rates,” Jennifer Allen, Media Spokesperson said. “That reduces waste, limits the need for mid-route refills, and helps ensure better product utilization.”An additional 50-gallon freshwater tank supports a cone mixing tank and an onboard handwashing station, both powered by 12-volt pumps.Vehicle Design Supports Professional PresentationBeyond functional elements, the Real Fleet Solutions tree spray truck includes fully enclosed aluminum bodywork with roll-up doors, corrosion-resistant hardware, and LED safety and work lighting. The truck’s clean appearance is intended to reflect the professionalism of the operator and build customer confidence during residential and commercial service calls.“Tree care businesses work in neighborhoods and commercial properties where presentation matters,” Jennifer Allen said. “These vehicles are built to demonstrate quality and reliability, which often makes it easier to expand service offerings on-site, such as soil injections or deep-root feeding.”Reduced Maintenance and Improved Long-Term ROIThe truck platform uses commercial-grade components and chemical-resistant materials designed for high-frequency PHC work. Pumps, plumbing, and power systems are integrated to reduce the chance of leaks, clogs, or early component failure.According to Real Fleet Solutions, one of the most significant hidden costs in fleet operations is unplanned downtime. “Off-the-shelf trailers or retrofitted rigs often use mismatched components that break down more frequently,” said Mike DeFazio, CEO. “This truck is purpose-built to minimize maintenance disruptions and extend its service lifespan.”Designed for Scalable GrowthThe PHC spray truck platform is intended to be repeatable across a company’s entire fleet. The plug-and-play layout, standardized equipment, and familiar operating procedures allow for faster training of new hires and consistent service delivery across different crews or service regions.“Once an arborist company has a rig that works reliably and profitably, replicating that system is how growth becomes sustainable,” Mike DeFazio added. “This truck is designed to support that replication.”The vehicle is compatible with a variety of chassis options and can be shipped nationwide. Real Fleet Solutions also provides repair and support services at its Florida locations, including Cocoa, Palmetto, Coral Springs, Jacksonville, and Orlando.Built to Help Tree Businesses Grow“With over 30 years of industry leadership, Real Fleet Solutions understands the everyday challenges PHC operators face,” said Jennifer Allen, spokesperson. “This new PHC spray truck is a smart investment for tree companies ready to take their fleet performance and service reputation to the next level.”Scalable Platform for Growing FleetsReal Fleet Solutions said the new spray truck is based on a scalable platform that can be reproduced across a company’s entire fleet. Standardized components and layouts are intended to streamline employee training and allow for consistent equipment use across multiple locations or service areas.The company provides fleet upfitting solutions nationwide and offers repair and support services at several locations throughout Florida.About Real Fleet SolutionsFounded in 1990, Real Fleet Solutions provides commercial vehicle upfitting for industries including pest control, lawn care, and service fleets. The company specializes in vehicle builds that integrate fiberglass, aluminum, and specialty components to meet operational and industry-specific requirements. In addition to vehicle builds, Real Fleet Solutions offers repair services, part sales, and nationwide shipping.

