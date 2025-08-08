Weekly Orange Zone Construction Update Launch

CANADA, August 8 - Released on August 8, 2025

Today, Highways Minister David Marit is pleased to announce the launch of the new Weekly Orange Zone Construction Update. The Weekly Orange Zone Construction Update will be released every Friday at 10 a.m. This will give motorists access to the most recent changes, as well as information on how to find all Saskatchewan's ongoing highway construction. Equipped with the most recent information, it will allow motorists to plan the quickest and safest routes to their destinations.

"As I am reaching the halfway point of my province-wide summer road tour, I have been consistently hearing from communities I have visited that they want greater access to construction updates," Marit said. "With the launch of the Weekly Orange Zone Construction Update we will be able to highlight all new projects that are starting and show motorists where they can view all the ongoing highway construction in Saskatchewan."

"Safety is our top priority - not just for the workers on the job, but for every driver passing through a construction zone," Saskatchewan Heavy Construction Association President Shantel Lipp said. "We urge the public to slow down, stay alert, and respect the signage and people working to maintain and build the roads we all rely on. Every cone, every sign, and every reduced speed limit exists for one reason: to make sure everyone gets home safely at the end of the day."

Some of this week's highlights:

On-road work has begun on a $13.3 million project to re-pave nearly 19 km of Highway 33 near Fillmore. Drivers are advised to reduce speed and follow a pilot vehicle through the work zone.

The ministry is making good progress on a $29 million project in the Weyburn area that includes a roundabout at the intersection of Highways 13 and 39 and twinning 5.8 km of Hwy 39. The contractor is scheduled to start pouring concrete in the roundabout next week with paving scheduled at the end of the month. Weather permitting, the roundabout is expected to be completed this fall. Drivers must slow to 30 km/h when driving through the roundabout under construction.

A $21.6 million project to rebuild and repave nearly 22 km of Highway 2 north of its junction with Highway 16 has been removed from the Orange Zone Construction Update, as only some minor offroad cleanup remains.

Additional details about these and other key highway projects to help plan safe and efficient travel are available at: saskatchewan.ca/orange-zone.

Motorists are reminded to also check the Highway Hotline before heading out at saskatchewan.ca/highwayhotline. Saskatchewan's provincial road information service provides details about construction zones, ferry crossings, closures and incidents related to wildfires.

The Government of Saskatchewan has invested more than $13.8 billion in transportation infrastructure since 2008, improving more than 21,800 km of highways across the province.

