Advisory Committee Report Presented on Social Services

CANADA, August 9 - Released on August 8, 2025

The Advisory Committee on Francophone Affairs has presented the Minister Responsible for Francophone Affairs, Alana Ross, with a new report detailing their ongoing review and analysis of programs and policies in the social services sector. The report will help guide the continued implementation of Saskatchewan's French-Language Services Policy.

"The Government of Saskatchewan is proud to continue working collaboratively with the Francophone community to ensure equitable access to services," Ross said. "We appreciate the committee's work and their commitment to the Francophone community. While some of the recommendations require further discussion and analysis, we are prioritizing one of their recommendations, which is to translate information on the website around services and supports that are available to the public."

In preparing the report, the committee engaged with representatives from the Ministry of Social Services, as well as Francophone community organizations, to identify challenges and opportunities related to social services delivery in French. The report includes several recommendations aimed at improving access and responsiveness of services for Francophone residents.

"The Advisory Committee is honoured to contribute to a shared effort that strengthens the delivery of French-language services in Saskatchewan," Advisory Committee on Francophone Affairs Chair Alpha Barry said. "This report is the result of thoughtful engagement and careful analysis, offering practical recommendations that support the government's commitment to linguistic inclusion through the French-language Services Policy. By reinforcing the active offer of services in French, we aim to promote accessibility, a sense of belonging, dignity and equity for all Francophone residents."

For more information on the Advisory Committee's work and to access the full report, visit: www.saskatchewan.ca/fab.

