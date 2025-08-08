Thomson, GA (August 8, 2025) - The GBI has arrested four individuals from the Thomson area in the murder investigation of Cheryl Newsome and Troy Bennett. After 5 years, GBI agents and Warren County Sheriff’s Office deputies have charged Randy Hall, age 39, Lora Thornton, age 34 , Chance McKenna, age 21, and a minor with two counts of Murder, two counts of Armed Robbery and one count of 1st degree Burglary in connection with Newsome and Bennett’s deaths.

On Monday, August 3, 2020, Newsome and Bennett were found dead in their home with evidence to indicate a home invasion had occurred. Newsome was a retired nurse, and Bennett was a veteran and retired firefighter.

The GBI Regional Investigative Office in Thomson was requested by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office to assist in the death investigation. The GBI and the Warren County Sheriff’s Office began and continued a diligent investigation into their deaths.

On August 14, 2023, The GBI Cold Case Unit received a Coleman-Baker Act application from Newsome and Bennett’s family requesting a review of the case. The GBI Cold Case Unit partnered with GBI Regional Investigative Office in Thomson and the Warren County Sheriff’s Office to conduct an in-depth review and analysis of the ongoing investigation and to assist with the continuing investigation.

Hall and Thornton were booked into the McDuffie County Jail. McKenna is currently in custody in the Georgia Department of Corrections.

Anyone with information about this investigation is encouraged to submit a tip. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia .gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something app.

For more information about the GBI Cold Case Unit and the Coleman Baker Act please visit, https://gbi.georgia.gov/coleman-baker-act-application

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Toombs Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.