The Tax Business Summit — A Game-Changer for Tax Pros, Business Owners and Entrepreneurs

Promotional Flyer

The Tax Business Summit (Sept 13-14, 2025) in Detroit offers top experts, networking, and free tax software to help professionals scale their business.

This summit was created for growth-minded professionals and if you’re serious about scaling your business, this is the room to be in.” — Seanita Armstrong

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Tax Business Summit will be held in Downtown Detroit at the Marriott, September 13-14, 2025, bringing together some of the brightest minds in the tax and business industries. Whether you’re a seasoned tax pro or a growing entrepreneur, this summit delivers strategies, software, and systems designed to take your business to the next level.This is more than a conference, it's an industry shift. Attendees will gain insight directly from top experts in tax law, corporate strategy, business development, and automation, while also receiving their choice of professional tax software—TaxSlayer, OLT, or CrossLink—included with registration.“This summit was created for growth-minded professionals,” says Seanita Armstrong, COO of Eco Tax Solutions and event host. “If you’re serious about scaling your business, this is the room to be in.”2025 Featured Speakers IncludeSeanita Armstrong – COO, Eco Tax SolutionsDon Armstrong – CEO, Eco Tax SolutionsJohn Hewitt – CEO of ATAX, Co-Founder of Jakson Hewitt & Founder Liberty TaxRalph Thompson – Sr. Client Relationship Manager, Santa Barbara Tax Products GroupCandace Smith – Small Business ExpertMarkwei Boye, JD, MBA, EA – CEO, Smart Business Tax SolutionsMashi Epting, CTRS, MHA, CCMA, CEO, Complete Tax & Training SoftwareLeri N. Lewis, EA, CTRS, NTPI Fellow – CEO of Infinity Tax SolutionsBryan Davis – D1 Business Liaison with Detroit Economic Growth CorporationShaniece Bennett, CPA – CEO, Accutrak Consulting & Advisory ServicesDavid M. Walker, Esq. –AttorneyEmilio Jimenez – COO & VP, RefundoMandie Schray – Business Development Specialist, Refund AdvantageAlicia Booker- Real Estate Agent, EXP Realty, LLCWhat You’ll ExperienceHigh-level sessions on corporate tax strategy, scaling your firm, automation and moreNetworking with top-tier professionals and service providersDirect access to software vendors and marketing toolsBonus: FREE Tax software included with your ticket—choose from TaxSlayer, OLT, or CrossLink

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.