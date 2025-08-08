The Tax Business Summit — A Game-Changer for Tax Pros, Business Owners and Entrepreneurs
The Tax Business Summit (Sept 13-14, 2025) in Detroit offers top experts, networking, and free tax software to help professionals scale their business.
This is more than a conference, it's an industry shift. Attendees will gain insight directly from top experts in tax law, corporate strategy, business development, and automation, while also receiving their choice of professional tax software—TaxSlayer, OLT, or CrossLink—included with registration.
“This summit was created for growth-minded professionals,” says Seanita Armstrong, COO of Eco Tax Solutions and event host. “If you’re serious about scaling your business, this is the room to be in.”
2025 Featured Speakers Include
Seanita Armstrong – COO, Eco Tax Solutions
Don Armstrong – CEO, Eco Tax Solutions
John Hewitt – CEO of ATAX, Co-Founder of Jakson Hewitt & Founder Liberty Tax
Ralph Thompson – Sr. Client Relationship Manager, Santa Barbara Tax Products Group
Candace Smith – Small Business Expert
Markwei Boye, JD, MBA, EA – CEO, Smart Business Tax Solutions
Mashi Epting, CTRS, MHA, CCMA, CEO, Complete Tax & Training Software
Leri N. Lewis, EA, CTRS, NTPI Fellow – CEO of Infinity Tax Solutions
Bryan Davis – D1 Business Liaison with Detroit Economic Growth Corporation
Shaniece Bennett, CPA – CEO, Accutrak Consulting & Advisory Services
David M. Walker, Esq. –Attorney
Emilio Jimenez – COO & VP, Refundo
Mandie Schray – Business Development Specialist, Refund Advantage
Alicia Booker- Real Estate Agent, EXP Realty, LLC
What You’ll Experience
High-level sessions on corporate tax strategy, scaling your firm, automation and more
Networking with top-tier professionals and service providers
Direct access to software vendors and marketing tools
Bonus: FREE Tax software included with your ticket—choose from TaxSlayer, OLT, or CrossLink
