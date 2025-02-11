313 Weekend™ Events to Benefit Detroit Youth Charities

313 Event Flyer Donny Armstrong Founder 313 Weekend Trademark Logo

313 Weekend™, 3/13-316, an exciting weekend of events that highlight the city’s rich musical, cultural, fashion and entrepreneurial heritage for charity.

“We focus on the creative and business of film and music while protecting their mental health and critical thinking, because film saved my life!” — Don Armstrong, founder of Music & Money Org.

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ten of Detroit's most talented event and promotion companies have united to present 313 Weekend™ for Charity, a dynamic, event-packed celebration of the culture and spirit of Detroit. Taking place from Thursday, March 13th through Sunday, March 16th, this exciting weekend will feature a series of events that highlight the city’s rich musical, cultural, and entrepreneurial heritage—all while supporting youth-focused charities.313 Weekend™ will benefit three vital organizations: Detroit Film Kids , Music & Money Org, and Children to Leaders Org. “Our programs build leadership skills for our youth,” said Carisha Bea, founder of Children to Leaders Org. “We are proud to see the city come together for such an impactful cause.”Event Line-Up:Thursday, March 13th – 313 Day5pm-8pm: Black Barbea’s Detroit Celebrity Basketball Game – Afternoon: Kick off 313 Day with an exciting game featuring local and national celebrities.9pm-1am: 313 Concert – Evening: Celebrate Detroit’s vibrant music scene with performances from top artists.Friday, March 14th1am-7pm (Friday-Sunday): 313 Vendor Expo and Business Conference – A three-day event showcasing Detroit’s entrepreneurs, businesses, and innovators.9pm-1am: Filthy Rockwell Detroit Techno Music Celebration – A tribute to Detroit’s legendary Techno scene with performances from renowned DJs.Saturday, March 15th11am-7pm (Friday-Sunday): 313 Vendor Expo and Business Conference12pm-5pm: Elite Gaming Tournament -8pm-12am: Detroit Music, Canna & Film (DMCF) Award Show – Evening: Honoring Detroit’s most talented acts in music and film, hosted by comedians HaHa Davis and Jack-Funny.Sunday, March 16th11am-7pm: 313 Vendor Expo and Business Conference9pm-1am: Hip Hop & R&B Charity Concert – Finale: Hosted by Comic J-Will, this grand finale will feature surprise performances from Detroit’s biggest artists.Giving Back to Detroit’s Youth:Proceeds from 313 Weekend™ will go towards supporting youth programs that nurture creativity, leadership, and entrepreneurial skills in Detroit’s young people. By attending these events, participants will not only celebrate Detroit’s culture but also invest in the city’s future. “Students can utilize academics they’ve learned in core content areas like Math, Science and English while learning new skills in filmmaking that prepare them for a career in arts and technology.” -Sareta CheathemAbout the Beneficiaries:Detroit Film Kids: Empowering youth through hands-on filmmaking experiences.Music & Money Org: Teaching financial literacy through the lens of the music industry.Children to Leaders Org: Developing leadership skills and confidence in Detroit’s youth.Join us for 313 Weekend™ and be part of a movement that celebrates Detroit’s past, present, and future while making a meaningful impact on the next generation. “We focus on the creative and business of film and music while protecting their mental health and critical thinking, Don Armstrong, founder of Music & Money Org.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.