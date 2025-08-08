CT Lakes Natural Area’s Access Roads Now Open

CONTACT:

August 8, 2025

Pittsburg, NH – The access roads and stream crossings that provide public access to the Connecticut Lakes Natural Area (CLNA), the largest NH Fish and Game Wildlife Management Area (WMA), are now open following extensive storm-damage repairs including the entirety of East Inlet Road in Pittsburg, which provides motorized access to Boundary Pond and Rhubarb Pond. East Inlet Road, however, will temporarily close north of the 6-mile marker during the week of August 25 or the first week of September to replace one final bridge.

Severe rain events in July of 2024 caused extensive damage throughout the 25,000-acre CLNA. Three bridges, along with approximately 41 other stream crossings, needed to be replaced on the CLNA after this storm. NH Fish and Game staff worked diligently with FEMA, contractors, and other state agencies over the past year to secure funding, purchase materials, and begin making the necessary repairs. Restorations are expected to be completed on Beaman North Road, East Inlet Road, B. Covil Spur Road, Third Lake Extension, and Perry Stream Road this summer. Next summer, repairs are expected to be completed on Ingersoll Brook Road and Scott Bog Spur Road. Nearly all stream crossing replacements involve upsizing culverts or installing larger bridges with more clearance underneath to allow for the passage of a greater volume of water, which will reduce the chances of these crossings washing out again in the future.

The NH Fish and Game Department has procured 124 WMAs across the state, encompassing over 62,000 acres. The purpose of these lands is to conserve and improve habitat for wildlife. These lands are also open for public recreation, including hunting, fishing, trapping, and wildlife watching.

Federal grant money for investment in wildlife habitat was provided through the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s Wildlife and Sportfish Restoration (WSFR) Program with funding derived from manufacturer taxes on firearms, ammunition, and archery equipment. These funds are collected and distributed under the Wildlife Restoration Program and have provided tens of millions of dollars for wildlife conservation in New Hampshire since the program began in the 1930s.

For the last 25 years, the $2.50 wildlife habitat fee associated with each hunting and trapping license sold in the Granite State has added matching funds for federal dollars, furthering the work of the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department’s Wildlife Habitat Program.

To learn about Wildlife Management Areas in New Hampshire, visit https://nhfg.maps.arcgis.com/apps/View/index.html?appid=9c6fd9ba477d40ed9bcf49a6a2e7dfc4.