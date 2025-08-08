New non-motorized path set to link Lakewood communities

LAKEWOOD – There are no walking routes between Tillicum and the rest of Lakewood. People who live in the community must find other options.

Work begins soon to change that.

Crews are set to start building a new shared-use path for people who walk, bike and roll.

Crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will create the Gravelly-Thorne Connector. It is a 1.3-mile-long, 14-foot-wide path between Tillicum and Gravelly Lake Drive Southwest in Lakewood.

The paved urban trail will run parallel to southbound I-5. Work begins Monday, Aug. 11. The trail is expected to open in late fall 2026.

Part of a larger puzzle

The Gravelly-Thorne Connector is part of a suite of improvements that also adds a new HOV lane in both directions of I-5 between DuPont and Lakewood.

The shared-use path builds on previous work that rebuilt the Thorne Lane and Berkeley Street overpasses. Both feature enhanced access for people who walk or roll.

WSDOT is currently building a new Steilacoom-DuPont Road interchange that features a shared-use path between JBLM’s DuPont Gate and DuPont.

The Gravelly-Thorne Connector will work in concert with future Sound Transit plans for Tillicum. The path will also be accessible by emergency services.

Selected tree removal kicks off project

WSDOT’s goal in any project is to preserve as many trees as possible. A team will identify and mark each tree for removal or retention.