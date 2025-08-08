Strengthening Access to High-Quality Health Care

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced nearly $300 million in new state funding to support health care transformation projects across New York. The awards, made through the Statewide Health Care Facility Transformation Program IV, will support more than 50 projects aimed at expanding access to inpatient, primary, behavioral health and long-term care services.

“This targeted investment will help ensure that every New Yorker — regardless of ZIP code — can access safe, high-quality health care,” Governor Hochul said. “By supporting providers that serve vulnerable and underserved populations, we’re strengthening the foundation of our health care system and building a healthier future for all.”

New York State Department of Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said, “These awards will help providers deliver more effective, modern, and patient-centered care. We are focused on expanding access and improving outcomes while ensuring the sustainability of vital health services across the state.”

This funding prioritizes projects that:

Improve access to primary, inpatient, behavioral health, and long-term care services;

Support financially distressed and community-based providers;

Expand patient-centered models of care; and

Modernize critical infrastructure.

Awardees include hospitals, diagnostic and treatment centers, behavioral health organizations, and long-term care providers in every region of the State.

A full list of awardees, project descriptions, and award amounts is available here. Funds are administered by the New York State Department of Health and the Dormitory Authority of the State of New York (DASNY).

This investment builds on Governor Hochul’s continued efforts to strengthen New York’s health care delivery system. In 2023, the Governor announced over $650 million in transformation funding through earlier rounds of the program. Since 2017, the Statewide Health Care Facility Transformation Program has awarded more than $4.7 billion to providers working to improve access, equity, and quality of care across New York.

The State will make additional funding awards for Health Care IT projects under Statewide IV and V, and for additional projects under the Safety Net Transformation Program.