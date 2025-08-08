Memorandum of Understanding signed between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the United States in Washington

AZERBAIJAN, August 9 - On August 8, in Washington, Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and Donald Trump, President of the United States of America, signed a Memorandum of Understanding between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the United States of America on the establishment of a Strategic Working Group to prepare the Charter on Strategic Partnership between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the United States of America.

