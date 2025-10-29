Submit Release
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva shared post on Türkiye’s Republic Day

AZERBAIJAN, October 29 - 29 October 2025, 11:00

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva shared a post on her official Instagram page on the occasion of October 29 – Republic Day of Türkiye.

The post reads:

“May the Azerbaijan-Türkiye unity and brotherhood, a source of pride for our peoples, be eternal and unbreakable!”

