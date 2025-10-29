First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva shared post on Türkiye’s Republic Day
AZERBAIJAN, October 29 - 29 October 2025, 11:00
First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva shared a post on her official Instagram page on the occasion of October 29 – Republic Day of Türkiye.
The post reads:
“May the Azerbaijan-Türkiye unity and brotherhood, a source of pride for our peoples, be eternal and unbreakable!”
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.