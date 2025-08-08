Mary Alice Stephens’ Memoir, Uncorked: A Memoir of Letting Go and Starting Over, Tackles Sobriety with Humor and Heart

Uncorked: A Memoir of Letting Go and Starting Over

Available Wherever Books Are Sold Beginning Today, Friday, August 8, from Sibylline Press; Launch Day Also Marks Stephens’ 14th Sobriety Birthday

GRASS VALLEY, DC, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sibylline Press is proud to announce the release of Uncorked: A Memoir of Letting Go and Starting Over , the compelling debut by Mary Alice Stephens, published by Sibylline Press—an imprint dedicated to the work of brilliant women over 50. Coinciding with Stephens’ 14th sobriety birthday, the memoir delivers a raw, funny, and ultimately inspiring account of one woman’s journey from alcohol-fueled chaos to clarity, connection, and self-acceptance.With sharp wit and unwavering honesty, Stephens peels back the curtain on her thirty-year relationship with alcohol, from the highs of being “Fun Mary” to the lows of blackouts, broken bones, and the moment she put her young son in danger. Uncorked chronicles her sobriety journey at age 45—one filled with unexpected loneliness, surprising revelations, and eventually, hard-won healing."Engrossing ... compelling ... Stephens’ insights into her alcoholism as she worked on the 12 steps are illuminating and feature wisdom that may be helpful to others in a similar situation. A valuable, enlightening window into one woman’s decision to quit drinking."—Kirkus Reviews“Beautifully rendered and bravely written.”—Suzy Vitello, author of Bitterroot and The Bequest“A must-read for anyone who struggles with alcohol use or is close to someone who does. And let’s face it—that’s all of us.”—Joanne Greene, author of By Accident: A Memoir of Letting Go“This is a universal grab-you-by-the-collar-and-hold-you-wide-eyed-close kind of memoir that can inspire all of us.”—Kim Culbertson, award-winning author of The Wonder of UsStephens shares her story not only to shed light on the realities of addiction but to speak to anyone navigating major personal transformation. Whether grappling with letting go, rediscovering purpose, or rebuilding a life from the inside out, Uncorked offers humor, humility, and hope.Book Passage in Corte Madera, CA, will host a book launch event on Sunday, August 10 at 1 pm. Mary Alice Stephens will be in conversation with former Oprah producer Mollie Allen. The event is free and open to the public. Event info: HERE ABOUT THE AUTHORMary Alice Stephens is a creative nonfiction storyteller who spent years writing and producing for HGTV, Food Network, and other networks before turning the lens on her own life. She earned her MFA in Creative Writing from Dominican University of California and lives in Northern California. Uncorked is her first book. Follow Mary on her website, www.maryalicestephens.com , or on socials at IG @maryalicestephenswrites, and FB: @MaryAliceStephensUncorked: A Memoir of Letting Go and Starting OverMemoir | Trade Paperback $20 | eBook $5.99ISBN (Paperback): 979-8-897409-99-0ISBN (eBook): 979-8-897409-98-3Published by Sibylline Press — Publishing the work of brilliant women over 50About Sibylline Press:Sibylline Press publishes the brilliant work of women authors over 50, exclusively. Founded in August 2022, Sibylline is owned by seven women of a certain age (five of whom are also authors). The press currently publishes more than 50 titles a year. Recently, they launched a new imprint, Sibylline Digital First, to publish more work from women over 50 with new titles publishing every Friday as part of their “Pub Date Fridays” campaign. Sibylline Press titles encompass the genres of fiction (commercial and literary, as well as mystery, adventure, fantasy, and romance) plus memoir. Sibylline Press takes its name from the Sibylline Scrolls, the ancient writings of wise older women, the Sibyls. More at sibyllinepress.com; and follow us on FB and IG @sibyllinepress.

