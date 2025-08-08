11-Year-Old Music Prodigy Drops Nintendo-Inspired Debut EP 'The Adventures of Dibo' — And It’s an Entire Universe

Parker West Cover Album

San Diego-raised tween artist, animator, and game designer D3m0nDJ stuns with immersive soundtrack, original game characters, and a homegrown fantasy world.

First, I drew Dibo. Then I built his game, made the music to match the levels, and animated it all in Scratch,” says Parker. “I wanted it to feel like Mario or Zelda—but made by a kid.” — Parker West

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- What were you doing when you were 11? For Parker West, aka D3m0nDJ , the answer is building an original video game universe, composing and producing the soundtrack, animating the characters, designing every level—and releasing it all as a cinematic EP that feels like it came out of a vintage Nintendo vault.Today marks the official release of “The Adventures of Dibo”, the debut EP by D3m0nDJ—a genre-bending, beat-driven, Nintendo-core fantasy soundtrack composed entirely by an 11-year-old musical phenom.Fueled by chips, synths, and creativity, Parker blends nostalgia-rich gaming influences with sharp programming instincts using Logic Pro X, creating layered tracks that bring to life the universe of Dibo—a orange, mallet-wielding hero inspired by Kirby, who battles villains like Bedo across imaginative, animated worlds. And yes—Parker created every element of this world himself.From the epic “Bedo’s Horror House” to the pixelated punch of level-looping melodies, The Adventures of Dibo delivers a fully immersive musical experience designed by a child—but executed like a seasoned producer. His father, a former touring musician, introduced Parker to the studio—and now helps him mix and master the final tracks.Much of what makes “The Adventures of Dibo” so special is the creative bond between Parker and his father, Zach E. West—a seasoned artist and musician whose legacy of touring and recording shaped the studio Parker now calls home. Zach introduced Parker to the tools of the trade, but more than that, he passed on a love for storytelling through sound. As Parker builds his own sonic universe, his dad is right there—mixing, mastering, encouraging, and sometimes even playing guitar. The result isn’t just music—it’s a generational collaboration between a father and son, where talent, imagination, and heart collide.WHY THIS MATTERS:A New Generation of DIY CreatorsParker is part of a rising generation of digital-native creators who aren’t waiting to grow up to break in. With DIY platforms like Scratch, Logic Pro, and YouTube , he's launching himself as a self-taught composer, game dev, and storyteller.His sound pulls influence from Mick Gordon, Rezz, and Deadmau5, but what sets him apart is the creative process behind it: game-first, story-led music making.With plans to release two more Dibo games with companion albums, Parker is just getting started.###About "The Adventures of Dibo" – EP by D3m0nDJ“The Adventures of Dibo” is the explosive debut EP from 11-year-old artist, game designer, and producer Parker West, aka D3m0nDJ. Inspired by classic Nintendo soundtracks and built entirely in Logic Pro X, the EP is a high-energy, synth-fueled journey through a self-created video game world. Every track was crafted to match a level in Parker’s original game, starring his own animated character, Dibo. From spooky boss fights to level-up anthems, this is nostalgic game music reimagined by a next-gen creator.Listen on Spotify Subscribe on YouTube Music

