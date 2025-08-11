iCover Appoints Preeta Haribasker as Chief Information Digital Officer

MO, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- iCover, a Missouri-based InsurTech providing an algorithmic underwriting platform and QUI-based eApp service for life insurance companies, is delighted to announce the appointment of Preeta Haribasker as its new Chief Information Digital Officer.Preeta brings to iCover a distinguished track record of driving multi-million dollar revenue growth through strategic digital transformation, research and development, and most recently, AI-driven initiatives. She has a proven history of delivering transformative technology solutions for Fortune 100 companies such as Berkshire Hathaway and Centene. Prior to joining iCover, Preeta served as a Technology Executive at KPMG US.Recognized as a thought leader and strategic innovator, Preeta Haribasker also serves as an advisor to several early-stage startups, providing guidance on technology strategy, innovation, and scalable growth. A passionate technologist at heart, she began her career as a software engineer and continues to stay closely connected to the developer community. Beyond her professional work, Preeta actively volunteers at youth coding camps, inspiring and mentoring the next generation of technology leaders.“We’re thrilled to welcome a dynamic leader like Preeta to the iCover leadership team. Her expertise will play a key role in enhancing our product portfolio and accelerating delivery excellence,” said Hari Srinivasan, Founder and CEO of iCover.Preeta expressed her enthusiasm for the new role, stating, “Joining iCover at this pivotal moment in InsurTech is a compelling opportunity. As Chief Information and Digital Officer, my focus will be on aligning technology innovation with business growth—accelerating our digital capabilities, integrating AI throughout enterprise platforms, and leveraging AI to transform operational intelligence and customer experience. I’m excited to work alongside a dynamic leadership team to further iCover’s position as a digital leader in the insurance ecosystem.About iCoveriCover is recognized as the first “plug and play” algorithmic underwriting platform in the InsurTech industry. The company’s proprietary underwriting framework, supported by its patent-pending QUI technology, empowers insurers to quote, underwrite, and deliver life insurance policies rapidly, typically in under 5 minutes at the point-of-sale. Founded by industry veterans Hari Srinivasan and Nicole Mwesigwa, iCover harnesses their combined experience of over 30 years in InsurTech and automated underwriting, positioning the company as a leader in digital transformation for the insurance sector. For additional information about iCover, visit www.icoverinsure.com

