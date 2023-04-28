iCover Adds Strategic Advisors
iCover, a Missouri-based Insurtech that provides an algorithmic underwriting and QUI based eApp Service for life insurance companies, adds strategic advisors. The addition of these industry leaders helps iCover advance vision to drive middle-market sales through proprietary point-of-sale underwriting and exceptional digital service.
Tony Mravle (Advisor)
CEO, KSKJ Life, 20 years of strategic leadership, Board Member Life Insurers Council.
Stuart Buchanan (Advisor)
COO, KSKJ Life. 40 years in insurance operations, underwriting and distribution.
Tom Wurfel (Advisor)
President, Allen Bailey & Associates, FSA, MAAA, product and pricing actuary.
Kesan Parasuraman (Investor / Advisor)
Managing Director TNRE, 20 years building investment portfolios in technology and real estate.
Hari Srinivasan
iCover
