Silver Sands Pizza Expands Pizza Truck Fleet to Meet Growing Demand for Premium Event Dining

Silver Sands Pizza expands its CT pizza trucks fleet, bringing premium wood-fired pizza catering to weddings, parties, and events statewide.

MILFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Silver Sands Pizza, a beloved Connecticut institution known for its restaurant locations in Milford and Wallingford, announces the expansion of its CT pizza trucks catering fleet with the addition of a third custom-designed wood-fired pizza truck. This growth marks a significant milestone for the company's catering division, which has served thousands of events across Connecticut since its launch in 2015.

The new addition completes an impressive fleet of three custom pizza trucks and a large trailer, all featuring authentic wood-fired ovens that cook artisanal pizzas in less than 90 seconds. The expansion enables Silver Sands to accommodate larger events and meet increasing demand for premium catering services at weddings, corporate gatherings, graduations, and private celebrations.

"Our mission has always been to bring exceptional dining experiences directly to our customers," says Osman Tunali, owner of Silver Sands Pizza. "With this third truck joining our fleet, we can now serve hundreds of guests at a single event while maintaining the personalized service and high-quality food that has become our signature. There's something magical about watching your pizza being crafted and cooked in a wood-fired oven right before your eyes—it transforms a catered event into an unforgettable experience."

Silver Sands' mobile catering packages are designed to provide comprehensive event dining solutions, featuring not only artisanal pizzas but also fresh salads, authentic Italian gelato, and all necessary serving materials. Each truck's elegant design and open kitchen concept have made them particularly popular for weddings and corporate outings, where they serve as both a catering solution and a unique backdrop.

The catering division's growth follows the recent opening of Silver Sands Gyro, Tunali's newest culinary venture in Milford offering fresh Mediterranean cuisine in a fast-casual setting. This expansion reflects the company's ongoing commitment to bringing diverse, high-quality dining options to Connecticut communities.

"Whether it's through our restaurants or our catering services, we're passionate about creating moments of joy through food," adds Tunali. "After a decade of catering events throughout Connecticut, we've refined every aspect of our service to ensure each event is seamless and memorable."

Silver Sands Pizza continues its tradition of community involvement, participating in fundraisers for local schools and PTAs throughout the communities they serve. The company is currently accepting bookings for its expanded fleet for summer and fall events.

For more information about Silver Sands Pizza Truck's catering services or to book an event, visit SilverSandsPizzaTruck.com or call 203-433-3600

About Silver Sands Pizza:

Founded by Osman Tunali in 2011, Silver Sands Pizza operates two restaurant locations in Milford and Wallingford, Connecticut, and provides premium mobile wood-fired pizza truck catering services throughout the state. Since establishing Silver Sands Pizza under its current name in 2013, Tunali has expanded the business to include a fleet of custom-designed pizza trucks and most recently opened Silver Sands Gyro, a Mediterranean fast-casual restaurant in Milford. Silver Sands is committed to using quality ingredients, providing exceptional customer service, and supporting the communities it serves through various fundraising initiatives. Learn more at SilverSandsPizzaTruck.com

