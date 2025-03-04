Silver Sands Gyro Brings Fresh Mediterranean Fast-Casual Dining to Milford

Silver Sands Gyro in Milford Connecticut

Silver Sands Gyro offers fresh, fast-casual Mediterranean dining in Milford, serving customizable gyros, bowls & pitas by the team behind Silver Sands Pizza.

Opening Silver Sands Gyro allows us to share more of our Mediterranean heritage with Milford while maintaining the same commitment to quality and service that our customers have come to expect.” — Osman Tunali

MILFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Local restaurateur Osman Tunali, known for bringing quality pizza and genuine hospitality to Milford for over a decade, announces the opening of Silver Sands Gyro, an innovative Mediterranean restaurant that combines authentic flavors with modern fast-casual dining convenience.

Located in the heart of Milford, Silver Sands Gyro introduces a fresh approach to Mediterranean cuisine, allowing guests to customize their perfect meal through an interactive ordering experience. Featuring premium ingredients such as traditionally spit-roasted gyro beef, handmade kebabs, seasoned kofta, and fresh falafel, each completely customizable meal is quickly brought to life by Tunali and his team.

"My passion has always been serving great food and making people happy," says Tunali, who established Silver Sands Pizza in 2013 and is known throughout the community for his mobile pizza operations with the motto "we bring the pizza to the people." "Opening Silver Sands Gyro allows us to share more of our Mediterranean heritage with Milford while maintaining the same commitment to quality and service that our customers have come to expect."

The restaurant's intimate setting offers both dine-in and convenient pickup options, making it perfect for quick lunches, family dinners, or casual gatherings. The menu features build-your-own gyros, bowls and pitas, allowing customers to select from a variety of:

• Fresh greens and grains

• Premium proteins

• House-made dips and spreads

• Traditional toppings and sauces

Starting at 3 PM daily, Silver Sands Gyro transforms its menu to include classic Mediterranean dinner entrées such as moussaka, chicken souvlaki, stuffed cabbage, hearty beef stew, and their signature iskander. Each dinner dish is crafted with the same attention to authenticity that has made Silver Sands Pizza a local favorite.

Beyond serving spectacular food, Silver Sands Gyro continues Tunali's tradition of community involvement, participating in fundraisers for local schools and PTAs throughout Milford and surrounding communities. This commitment to community service has been a cornerstone of Tunali's business philosophy since he opened his first local business over a decade ago.

Visit Silver Sands Gyro at 400 Boston Post Rd, Milford, CT or explore the menu at SSGyro.com

About Silver Sands Gyro:

Silver Sands Gyro is Milford's newest destination for fresh Mediterranean cuisine, offering a modern fast-casual dining experience with authentic flavors. From customizable gyros, bowls and pitas to traditional dinner entrées, every dish is prepared with premium ingredients and time-honored cooking techniques. The restaurant is owned by Osman Tunali, who has been serving the Milford community since 2011 through Silver Sands Pizza and now brings his passion for quality food and hospitality to Mediterranean cuisine. Learn more at SSGyro.com

