Dark Comedy HAPPY AS LARRY Selected for 2025 Aesthetica Short Film Festival

AESTHETICA LAURELS ON HAPPY AS LARRY THUMBNAIL

Set on Scotland’s Isle of Skye, HAPPY AS LARRY follows a reclusive author whose solitude is disrupted by an unshakably cheerful stranger.

HAPPY AS LARRY is proof that you don’t need a studio budget to create something beautiful—you just need a story worth telling and a team bold enough to tell it.” — Lucas A. Ferrara, Producer

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The United Kingdom’s Aesthetica Short Film Festival has officially selected HAPPY AS LARRY, a feature film written and directed by Hugo Andre, to screen at its upcoming 2025 event. The festival, which runs from November 5 to 30, will host in-person screenings in the historic city of York from November 5 to 9, with a virtual platform available throughout the month for global audiences.HAPPY AS LARRY is a dark comedy set against the hauntingly beautiful backdrop of Scotland’s Isle of Skye. The story follows Larry, a disillusioned author whose literary success stands in stark contrast to his bleak personal life. Planning one final solitary journey before ending it all, Larry’s retreat is unexpectedly disrupted by Dale, a relentlessly cheerful stranger whose presence forces Larry to confront his own despair. What begins as an awkward encounter evolves into a poignant exploration of mortality, friendship, and the possibility of redemption.The film stars Calvin Crawley, Kevin Walls, Izzy Harradine, and Coral Sinclair, and is notable for being shot entirely outdoors using natural light. It has already garnered acclaim, winning the Audience Award for Best International Feature at the Dallas International Film Festival.Writer-director Hugo Andre shared his thoughts on the film’s selection: “We made this film with nothing but heart, wind, and stubborn optimism. To have it recognized by Aesthetica—a festival that truly values storytelling—is a great honor, and I am deeply grateful.”Producer Lucas A. Ferrara, a New York-based attorney, added, "HAPPY AS LARRY is proof that you don’t need a studio budget to create something beautiful—you just need a story worth telling and a team bold enough to tell it."Hugo Andre, the film’s writer and director, is an award-winning filmmaker based in London. He began his career early, directing his first commercial at the age of sixteen after leaving college to pursue filmmaking full-time. His debut short film, Soul Forest, received over twenty awards and nominations, and his first feature, Makeup, attracted five distribution offers before its international release in 2023. Andre’s work is known for its poetic visual style and emotionally intimate storytelling. He has independently produced five films to date, including Muse and Blind Innocence, and continues to build a reputation as one of the UK’s most promising young directors.The Aesthetica Short Film Festival, often referred to as ASFF, is a BAFTA and BIFA-qualifying event recognized by the British Film Institute as a Festival of National Significance. Despite its name, the festival showcases a diverse range of formats beyond short films, including feature-length narratives, documentaries, virtual reality experiences, podcasts, and video games. Each year, it attracts filmmakers, industry professionals, and audiences from around the world, offering masterclasses, panel discussions, networking opportunities, and pitching sessions. Past guests have included Dame Judi Dench, Asif Kapadia, Andrea Arnold, and representatives from BBC Films and Film4.The selection of HAPPY AS LARRY underscores Aesthetica’s commitment to bold, transformative storytelling. Whether attending in person or online, audiences can expect a deeply moving cinematic experience that challenges, entertains, and resonates long after the final scene.For more information about the festival, including tickets, programming, and how to attend, visit the official Aesthetica Short Film Festival website at https://www.asff.co.uk . Click through to explore the full lineup and discover what’s playing.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.