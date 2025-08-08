Premier Houston, Maritime Provinces Announce Enhancements to Regional Air Access

CANADA, August 8 - Today, August 8, Premier Tim Houston joined Rob Lantz, Premier of Prince Edward Island, Gilles LePage, Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for the Regional Development Corporation with the Government of New Brunswick, and Sean Casey, Member of Parliament for Charlottetown, to announce a partnership with PAL Airlines that will enhance regional air access between the maritime provinces and provide better connectivity for travellers in the region.

More information about the announcement is at: https://www.princeedwardisland.ca/en/news/restoring-regional-air-access-enhancing-connectivity-and-growth-opportunities-between-nova

