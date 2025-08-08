Premier Houston, Maritime Provinces Announce Enhancements to Regional Air Access
CANADA, August 8 - Today, August 8, Premier Tim Houston joined Rob Lantz, Premier of Prince Edward Island, Gilles LePage, Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for the Regional Development Corporation with the Government of New Brunswick, and Sean Casey, Member of Parliament for Charlottetown, to announce a partnership with PAL Airlines that will enhance regional air access between the maritime provinces and provide better connectivity for travellers in the region.
More information about the announcement is at: https://www.princeedwardisland.ca/en/news/restoring-regional-air-access-enhancing-connectivity-and-growth-opportunities-between-nova
Quick Facts:
- the program will offer daily flights connecting Halifax, Sydney, Charlottetown, Fredericton and Moncton
- seats are anticipated to be offered for sale later this year, as flight timing becomes available
- the three-year pilot will be jointly funded by the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, the provinces and the regional airports; Nova Scotia’s contribution will be $2.9 million
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.