Administration announces effort to improve federal grantmaking oversight

President Trump Aug. 7 issued an executive order, “Improving Oversight of Federal Grantmaking,” requiring government agencies to review new and discretionary grants to ensure grant funding advances the administration’s policy priorities. Among other provisions, the order restricts agencies from funding programs that “fund, promote, encourage, or facilitate: (A) racial preferences or other forms of racial discrimination … (B) denial by the grant recipient of the sex binary in humans … (C) illegal immigration; or (D) any other initiatives that compromise public safety or promote anti-American values.” The executive order also encourages agencies to award grants to institutions with lower indirect cost rates, to a broad range of recipients rather than repeat players, and to include clear benchmarks for measuring progress and success, as well as a commitment to Gold Standard Science. Within 30 days, agencies will update the terms and conditions for new and existing discretionary grants, which may permit immediate termination of existing grants.

