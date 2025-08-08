CDC, HHS recommend RSV, seasonal flu vaccines

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Department of Health and Human Services adopted Aug. 4 the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices’ recommendations for respiratory syncytial virus and seasonal influenza vaccinations ahead of the 2025-2026 respiratory infection season. ACIP recommends infants under eight months born during or entering their first RSV season receive one vaccine dose to help prevent the infection, which is highly contagious and causes serious health concerns, especially for infants and young children. In addition, ACIP recommends annual flu vaccines for children under 18, pregnant women and adults.

