Electric Work Force Inc. Celebrates 10 Years of Powering Chicago Communities with Award-Winning Electrical Services

BERKELEY, IL, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Family-Owned Business Reaches Milestone Anniversary with Over 220 Five-Star Google Reviews and BBB Accreditation Electric Work Force Inc ., a premier residential and commercial electrical services company serving Chicago and surrounding suburbs, proudly celebrates its 10th anniversary this year. Since opening its doors in 2015, the family-owned business has built an exceptional reputation for quality workmanship, earning over 220 positive Google reviews and maintaining a 4.9-star rating while achieving Better Business Bureau accreditation.Founded and led by owner Eduardo Macias, Electric Work Force Inc. has grown from a small local operation into one of the most trusted electrical service providers in the greater Chicago area. The company serves homeowners and businesses across Chicago, Naperville, Downers Grove, Oak Park, Berwyn, Cicero, and numerous other suburban communities."Reaching our 10th anniversary is incredibly meaningful to our family and our team," said Eduardo Macias, owner of Electric Work Force Inc. "What started as a vision to provide honest, reliable electrical services has grown into lasting relationships with thousands of customers who trust us with their homes and businesses. Every positive review and referral represents a family we've helped stay safe and comfortable."A Decade of Excellence and GrowthOver the past decade, Electric Work Force Inc. has established itself as a leader in residential electrical services, specializing in panel upgrades, lighting installations, EV charger installations , electrical troubleshooting, and emergency repairs. The company's commitment to quality has been recognized through consistent five-star ratings across multiple platforms, including Google, Yelp, and Facebook.The company's success stems from its unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction, safety, and professionalism. All services are performed by licensed, bonded, and insured electricians using premium materials and modern tools, with every job backed by proper permits and satisfaction guarantees."Our approach has always been to treat every home like our own," Macias explained. "We focus on clear communication, fair pricing, and getting the job done right the first time. That philosophy has served us well for 10 years, and it will continue to guide us forward."Meeting Modern Electrical NeedsAs the electrical industry has evolved, Electric Work Force Inc. has stayed ahead of the curve, particularly in emerging areas like electric vehicle charging solutions. The company has become a go-to provider for Level 2 EV charger installations, helping homeowners transition to electric vehicles with safe, code-compliant charging stations."We've seen tremendous growth in EV charger installations over the past few years," noted Macias. "As more families choose electric vehicles, we're proud to help them set up convenient, efficient charging at home. It's exciting to be part of this green energy transition."The company also specializes in modern lighting solutions, including energy-efficient LED upgrades, smart home lighting systems, and both indoor and outdoor installations that enhance safety, security, and aesthetics for homeowners.Community Focus and Family ValuesAs a family-owned business, Electric Work Force Inc. has maintained strong ties to the communities it serves. The company's reputation is built on word-of-mouth referrals and repeat customers who have come to rely on their prompt, professional service for everything from routine maintenance to emergency electrical repairs."We're not just serving customers; we're serving our neighbors," Macias emphasized. "Many of our clients have become like extended family, and we've had the privilege of working on their homes for years, helping them through renovations, upgrades, and growing families."The company's BBB accreditation further demonstrates its commitment to ethical business practices and customer satisfaction, providing additional assurance to homeowners seeking trustworthy electrical services.Looking AheadAs Electric Work Force Inc. enters its second decade, the company remains focused on its core mission of delivering exceptional electrical services while continuing to adapt to new technologies and customer needs. Plans for the future include expanding service capabilities and maintaining the high standards that have earned the trust of Chicago-area families."The next 10 years will bring new challenges and opportunities in the electrical industry," said Macias. "We're committed to staying at the forefront of technology and training while never losing sight of the personal service and quality workmanship our customers expect."About Electric Work Force Inc.Founded in 2015, Electric Work Force Inc. is a family-owned and operated electrical services company serving Chicago and surrounding suburbs. The company specializes in residential and commercial electrical repairs, panel upgrades, lighting installations, EV charger installations, and emergency electrical services . With over 220 five-star Google reviews and BBB accreditation, Electric Work Force Inc. has built a reputation for quality, reliability, and customer satisfaction.For more information about Electric Work Force Inc. and their services, visit https://electricworkforceil.com or call (708) 968-1904.

