Honoring Dominican Cultural Day

Later this month, the Council will designate August 15 as Dominican Cultural Day in Boston, honoring the 162nd anniversary of the Dominican Republic’s Restoration of Independence. The Dominican community is Boston’s second-largest Latino and immigrant population, contributing to the city’s growth in areas such as business, politics, sports, and education. Their cultural influence is felt citywide through music, dance, art, and civic leadership.

The resolution, sponsored by Councilors Mejia and Santana, both of Dominican heritage, includes a ceremonial flag-raising of the Dominican Republic flag at City Hall Plaza.

Together, these recognitions celebrate Boston’s diversity and reaffirm the Council’s commitment to honoring the histories and contributions of the city’s immigrant and diasporic communities.