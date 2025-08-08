Honoring Jamaican Independence

This month, the Council proudly recognized the rich cultural heritage and significant contributions of two vibrant communities in the city: the Jamaican and Dominican communities.

On August 6, the Council declared Jamaica Independence Day in Boston, marking 63 years since Jamaica gained independence from British colonial rule in 1962. The resolution was introduced by Councilor Worrell, who is of Jamaican descent, reflecting the deep ties between the city and its Jamaican residents.

Boston is home to roughly 34 percent of Massachusetts’ foreign-born Jamaicans – the largest share in the state – who are an integral part of the city’s workforce and culture. Local businesses like Jamaica Mi Hungry and Flames offer authentic cuisine, while figures such as musician Danny Tucker and Boston Celtics forward Josh Minott highlight the community’s contributions across arts, sports, and public life.