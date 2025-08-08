House Bill 722 Printer's Number 0743

PENNSYLVANIA, August 8 - Sponsors DALEY, RABB, MAJOR, SANCHEZ, KENYATTA, RIVERA, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, KHAN, OTTEN, HADDOCK, JAMES, MALAGARI, CERRATO

Short Title An Act amending Title 1 (General Provisions) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in rules of construction, further providing for definitions.

Generated 08/08/2025 02:56 PM

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.