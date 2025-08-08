Submit Release
CHIP pilot program webinar set for Aug. 26

The Connecting Housing to Infrastructure Program is running a pilot program to award $5 million in grants to support affordable housing projects in Okanogan, Chelan and Douglas Counties.

Commerce will host a webinar at 1 p.m. on August 26 to provide an overview of the pilot program and answer any questions you may have.

Learn more about CHIP on the CHIP webpage.

